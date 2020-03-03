For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  03 Mar 2020 13:34 |  By RnMTeam

North West first stage performance at Yeezy season 8 fashion show

MUMBAI: A star is born, Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West stole the spotlight at her dads Yeezy season 8 fashion show.

This wasn’t the first time that the audience had seen North’s love for music, following the footsteps of the “I love it” singer north was seen in an impromptu performance on stage singing a remix of rapper Zaza’s “What Do I Do”.

North has been seen a number of times singing along with the crowd in their Sunday services. Her captivating performance of the remix song’s lyric includes, "This is cool/ I will never do bad things / Walk to the street / What are those / I have new shoes, they're really cute" and "This is my style, yeah!", Kanye joined his daughter on stage. “Yeah, I love you Penelope” North rapped and at the end, she boldly screamed into the mic

“I’m so proud of my Northie!!!! Her first performance had me in tears!” Kim posted in her Instagram stories. Kim Kardashian West along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and niece Penelope Disick attended the show dressed in full Yeezy.

Watch here:

