North West first stage performance at Yeezy season 8 fashion show

MUMBAI: A star is born, Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West stole the spotlight at her dads Yeezy season 8 fashion show.
This wasn’t the first time that the audience had seen North’s love for music, following the footsteps of the “I love it” singer north was seen in an impromptu performance on stage singing a remix of rapper Zaza’s “What Do I Do”.
North has been seen a number of times singing along with the crowd in their Sunday services. Her captivating performance of the remix song’s lyric includes, "This is cool/ I will never do bad things / Walk to the street / What are those / I have new shoes, they're really cute" and "This is my style, yeah!", Kanye joined his daughter on stage. “Yeah, I love you Penelope” North rapped and at the end, she boldly screamed into the mic
“I’m so proud of my Northie!!!! Her first performance had me in tears!” Kim posted in her Instagram stories. Kim Kardashian West along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and niece Penelope Disick attended the show dressed in full Yeezy.
Watch here:
MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more
MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six years of experience read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more
MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more
MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more
MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has unveiled a new party number. Titled "Loca", the track aims at setting the dancefloor afire."Loca", which means...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato, who hasn't released an album since 2017's "Tell Me You Love Me", has announced that her new song is on the way."Couldn't...read more
MUMBAI: Vayu, the master lyricist behind some of Bollywood's quirkiest chartbusters is ready with his new pop single.The man behind the breezy 'Mere...read more
MUMBAI: India’s Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is back with its twelfth edition of Living Traditions,...read more
MUMBAI: Indie hero Darshan Raval who is well known for his hits like Bhula Diya, Kamariya, Chogada to name a few had his new release Asal Mein...read more