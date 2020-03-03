Lyricist-musician Vayu ready with new pop single

MUMBAI: Vayu, the master lyricist behind some of Bollywood's quirkiest chartbusters is ready with his new pop single.

The man behind the breezy 'Mere liye tum kaafi ho' and the romantic anthem 'Raakh' in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", has also belted out pop chartbusters such as "Naagin", "Thug Raanjha" and "Maaserati" that set the dancefloor afire as much with their peppy beats as with their funky lyrics.

Lyricist-composer-singer Vayu is now gearing up to launch a new pop single, "Baatein karo".

Known for writing contemporary songs such as "Banno", "Beat pe booty", and "Twist kamariya" among many others, Vayu says he loves to juggle his thoughts for both Bollywood and the world of pop music.

"Music has a way to get through people's heart irrespective of the medium. While the songs in a film add to the existing plot of the film, singles narrate a story of their own. I'm extremely grateful to have received the opportunity to create music for both mediums, and indebted for the love showered on me by the audience," said Vayu, whose song "Naagin" recorded over 200 million views in just three months a while back.

(Source: IANS)