For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Mar 2020 11:05 |  By RnMTeam

Likee and Jjust music join hands to promote Pawan Singh's chartbuster Holi song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering short video creation platform from Singapore-based BIGO Technology PTE Ltd, has collaborated with Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music to promote the newly-launched music video ‘Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai’. Biggest Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has sung and acted in the song, which has become the Holi anthem of the year, and features acclaimed dancer Lauren Gottlieb. This is Pawan Singh’s first-ever Hindi mainstream track. The song has been composed by Payal Dev and the music video has been directed by Mudassar Khan.

As part of the collaboration, Likeers are invited to perform on the song and share their colourful videos with #KamariyaHilaRahiHai, tagging superstar Pawan Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and Jjust Music. They can make their videos interesting by using video stickers and features such as ‘superme’ and ‘face magic’. The videos liked by the artists will be shared on their Instagram accounts. So far, #KamariyaHilaRahiHai has clocked millions of views. It has also been mentioned as the number one trending song on YouTube.

Pawan Singh shot to fame with immensely popular ‘Lollypop Laagelu’ song and is currently one of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri film industry. The multi-talented singer-actor is well known across the country. His co-star Lauren Gottlieb, an accomplished dancer, first appeared on the Indian television screens with the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Following it, Lauren appeared in Bollywood film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and several music videos, with popular artists such as Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu.

This collaboration substantiates Likee’s commitment to provide valuable and entertaining content as per the taste of Indian youth. It is a special gift for Likee’s regional users on the occasion of Holi. Likee’s growing popularity has drawn the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennials in the most effective way.

Speaking about the association, Pawan Singh said, “Likee is a platform that has pan-India reach. The platform is particularly popular in the region where most of my fans reside. Every year I come up with a new song for my fans and this time we thought of leveraging the platform for the promotion of my latest song. I am sure that Likee will help the song reach a broader audience.”

Jjust Music spokesperson attributed the selection of Likee for the song promotion to the platform’s popularity in tier II and tier III cities, along with metros, saying, “Pawan Singh is one of the biggest regional stars and his stature is completely in sync with the increasing popularity of Likee in India. Likee’s nation-wide popularity made it our essential choice for the song’s promotion.”

Likee is available in more than 15 Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali. The app provides the most extensive and innovative features to help users create dynamic and engaging videos. As per the latest ranking released by Sensor Tower, Likee featured among the top 6 most downloaded apps globally. In 2019, Likee won the Guinness World Record for creating the largest online video album of people waving a flag in India during the #IAmIndian campaign, which witnessed participation of more than 1 lakh Indians as the country celebrated the 73rd Independence Day.

Tags
Likee Jackky Bhagnani music
Related news
News | 03 Mar 2020

Anakim remixes Da Fresh & Randy Seidman's 'System'

MUMBAI: LA based artist Anakim kicks off the new decade with his remix of the Da Fresh & Randy Seidman single ‘System’, out 2nd March via Revolt Records.

read more
News | 03 Mar 2020

Harry Styles re-evaluating life

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles says he is "re-evaluating" what is important to him. The 26-year-old singer shot to fame as a member of One Direction as a teenager.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2020

Visualsfor Seedhe Mautsingles'MMM' and 'Yaad', Out Now!

MUMBAI: Azadi Recordsis proud to present the double video release forsongs MMM and Yaad, out now on all platforms.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2020

AR Rahman and Ameya Dabli performed together for Ekam Satt unity concert: the 50th Symphony

MUMBAI:  Music lovers of Mumbai were spell bound on saturday evening as India’s iconic music composer AR Rahman and multifaceted artist Ameya Dabli rendezvoused for Ekam Satt Unity concert: 50th Symphony. The 50th Symphony was a special tribute to the Indian Defence Forces.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2020

NCPA presents Living Traditions: Festival of Odisha

MUMBAI: India’s Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is back with its twelfth edition of Living Traditions, an on-going series showcasing folk traditions of different regions of India.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more

Interviews
I want to bring radio in a very different light: RJ Angira

MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six  years of experience read more

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Anakim remixes Da Fresh & Randy Seidman's 'System'

MUMBAI: LA based artist Anakim kicks off the new decade with his remix of the Da Fresh & Randy Seidman single ‘System’, out 2nd March via Revolt...read more

2
Have you checked out Neha Kakkar's funky videos on social media

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is an eminent playback singer who has stored many hit songs in her bucket like “O SAKI SAKI”, “Gali Gali”, “Garmi”, “Coca Cola...read more

3
Harry Styles re-evaluating life

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles says he is "re-evaluating" what is important to him. The 26-year-old singer shot to fame as a member of...read more

4
Secret Solstice Iceland’s only Midnight Sun festival announce second phase

MUMBAI: Secret Solstice, the world’s most unique music festival, has added 30+ new acts to its 72 hour sunlight festival in the land of fire and ice...read more

5
NCPA presents Living Traditions: Festival of Odisha

MUMBAI: India’s Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is back with its twelfth edition of Living Traditions,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group