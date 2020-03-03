Likee and Jjust music join hands to promote Pawan Singh's chartbuster Holi song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering short video creation platform from Singapore-based BIGO Technology PTE Ltd, has collaborated with Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music to promote the newly-launched music video ‘Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai’. Biggest Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has sung and acted in the song, which has become the Holi anthem of the year, and features acclaimed dancer Lauren Gottlieb. This is Pawan Singh’s first-ever Hindi mainstream track. The song has been composed by Payal Dev and the music video has been directed by Mudassar Khan.

As part of the collaboration, Likeers are invited to perform on the song and share their colourful videos with #KamariyaHilaRahiHai, tagging superstar Pawan Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and Jjust Music. They can make their videos interesting by using video stickers and features such as ‘superme’ and ‘face magic’. The videos liked by the artists will be shared on their Instagram accounts. So far, #KamariyaHilaRahiHai has clocked millions of views. It has also been mentioned as the number one trending song on YouTube.

Pawan Singh shot to fame with immensely popular ‘Lollypop Laagelu’ song and is currently one of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri film industry. The multi-talented singer-actor is well known across the country. His co-star Lauren Gottlieb, an accomplished dancer, first appeared on the Indian television screens with the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Following it, Lauren appeared in Bollywood film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and several music videos, with popular artists such as Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu.

This collaboration substantiates Likee’s commitment to provide valuable and entertaining content as per the taste of Indian youth. It is a special gift for Likee’s regional users on the occasion of Holi. Likee’s growing popularity has drawn the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennials in the most effective way.

Speaking about the association, Pawan Singh said, “Likee is a platform that has pan-India reach. The platform is particularly popular in the region where most of my fans reside. Every year I come up with a new song for my fans and this time we thought of leveraging the platform for the promotion of my latest song. I am sure that Likee will help the song reach a broader audience.”

Jjust Music spokesperson attributed the selection of Likee for the song promotion to the platform’s popularity in tier II and tier III cities, along with metros, saying, “Pawan Singh is one of the biggest regional stars and his stature is completely in sync with the increasing popularity of Likee in India. Likee’s nation-wide popularity made it our essential choice for the song’s promotion.”

Likee is available in more than 15 Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati and Bengali. The app provides the most extensive and innovative features to help users create dynamic and engaging videos. As per the latest ranking released by Sensor Tower, Likee featured among the top 6 most downloaded apps globally. In 2019, Likee won the Guinness World Record for creating the largest online video album of people waving a flag in India during the #IAmIndian campaign, which witnessed participation of more than 1 lakh Indians as the country celebrated the 73rd Independence Day.