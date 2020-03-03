For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Mar 2020 13:17 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval’s song Asal Mein crosses 60 mn views

MUMBAI: Indie hero Darshan Raval who is well known for his hits like Bhula Diya, Kamariya, Chogada to name a few had his new release Asal Mein ruling the YouTube charts recently. The track has crossed 60 mn views and still counting!

Raval has also shared the success of the song on social media with a video on Instagram.

Click here to view the song:

His songs have always made a connection with the audience and this track sung and composed by him have brought masses once again close to his melody.

Currently the singer would be hosting MTV’s Dil Beats Season 3.

In terms of upcoming projects, Raval mentioned that he has many Bollywood and independent music coming up!

