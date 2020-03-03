Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana to appear on screen in Neha Kakkar's music video

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar cannot keep calm, she is currently working with another song where Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be featured in her music video which is releasing on 18th March 2020.
After the reality show, this is the first time the duo will be appearing on screen together. Himanshi Khurana shared a picture on her social media of the songs cover picture where Asim is dressed in a blue suit and Himanshi looking remarkable in a Gingham dress
"Something really special coming out on Desi Music Factory with Asim Riaz, Neha Kakkar, and Anshul Garg on March 18".
Ardent supporters and fans of Asim and Himanshi are thrilled to see the couple together. During the reality show, the couple have shown a lot of romance and have even confessed their feelings.
Asim is seen to be preparing for his upcoming music video along with Jacqueline Fernandez also sung by Neha Kakkar.
On the other side “Bigg Boss 13” contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will also be appearing in Neha Kakkar’s sister Sonu Kakkar’s music video. Paras shared a few pictures in his Instagram post of him and Mahira in a wedding outfit and are making fans confused.
MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more
MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six years of experience read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more
MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more
MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more
MUMBAI: American singer Julia Michaels was talk of the town last year due to her striking resemblance with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has unveiled a new party number. Titled "Loca", the track aims at setting the dancefloor afire."Loca", which means...read more
MUMBAI: Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the world’s leading conference and festival for electronic music and its associated industries, is gearing up...read more
MUMBAI: Although popular Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz did not take the Bigg Boss trophy home but has definitely filled love in people’s hearts. Looks like...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Jennifer Lopez says she was sad when she failed to get an Oscar nomination for her movie "Hustlers".The actress opened up on her...read more