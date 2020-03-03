For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana to appear on screen in Neha Kakkar's music video

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar cannot keep calm, she is currently working with another song where Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be featured in her music video which is releasing on 18th March 2020.

After the reality show, this is the first time the duo will be appearing on screen together. Himanshi Khurana shared a picture on her social media of the songs cover picture where Asim is dressed in a blue suit and Himanshi looking remarkable in a Gingham dress

"Something really special coming out on Desi Music Factory with Asim Riaz, Neha Kakkar, and Anshul Garg on March 18".

Ardent supporters and fans of Asim and Himanshi are thrilled to see the couple together. During the reality show, the couple have shown a lot of romance and have even confessed their feelings.

Asim is seen to be preparing for his upcoming music video along with Jacqueline Fernandez also sung by Neha Kakkar.

On the other side “Bigg Boss 13” contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will also be appearing in Neha Kakkar’s sister Sonu Kakkar’s music video. Paras shared a few pictures in his Instagram post of him and Mahira in a wedding outfit and are making fans confused.

