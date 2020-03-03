Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) gears up for 25th edition and returns to Felix Meritis in 2020

MUMBAI: Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the world’s leading conference and festival for electronic music and its associated industries, is gearing up for its 25th anniversary edition which will take place from 21st to 25th October 2020. As part of the celebration, the organisation is taking the ADE Pro conference back to its “home base”, Felix Meritis on the Amsterdam canals.
Between 1999 and 2016, eighteen editions of the ADE conference were hosted at Felix Meritis. While the venue was closed to undergo major renovations, the organisation found a temporary home in DeLaMar Theater near the popular Leidseplein.
“Felix Meritis is one of the most iconic cultural landmarks on the Amsterdam canals. Hosting ADE at such a location has made it possible for the event to develop and grow into the gathering it is today” states Meindert Kennis, director of ADE. “The result of Felix’s renovation is absolutely spectacular and its re-opening couldn’t come at a better moment. It enables us to return to our “home base” for our 25th birthday, which makes this edition extra special” adds co-director Jan-Willem van de Ven.
Since its start in 1996, Amsterdam Dance Event has grown into the leading global gathering for electronic music minds, artists, industry leaders, academics, upcoming talent and fans. Where it once began as a conference in one venue attended by 300 delegates and 30 performing DJs spread over three locations, ADE currently attracts over 400,000 people and features an extensive day and night programme of over 1,000 events, showcasing 2,500 artists and 600 speakers across 200 venues. During ADE the city of Amsterdam lives and breathes electronic music for five days.
Early Bird ADE Pro Passes giving access to the complete day & night program of ADE’s 25th edition are now available here: www.amsterdam-dance-event.nl/en/tickets
More news about ADE’s Conference and Festival program, confirmed speakers and artists will follow soon.
