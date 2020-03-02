For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Mar 2020

Sunny Hindustani said Neha did not accept the wedding proposal of Aditya

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani an Indian Idol 11 winner has opened up about the reality show Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan and Judge Neha Kakkar. The rumoured wedding of the duo was the talk of the town and fans were thrilled and excited over it.

During an interview Sunny said, “We were very excited (about Neha’s rumoured wedding with Aditya). We had even bought clothes (for the wedding). We had even taken out a baraat (wedding procession) without knowing whether they will get married or the girl will accept the proposal or not. Finally, Neha di did not accept (the wedding proposal) and their wedding did not take place.”

Udit Narayan father of Aditya Narayan told Tellychakker in an interview that he wanted his son to marry Neha, but he would always give a blind eye to him and stated that he wanted to focus more on his career.

However, Udit Narayan discloses that the news of Aditya’s wedding on the show Indian Idol was a fake fling to raise the show’s ratings. To make it all seems real they hired a priest to conduct the wedding rituals and exchanged wedding vows in front of the other Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani and contestants of the show.

Recently, the “Dilbar” singer wrote on her Instagram, “I’m happily Single Aadi just keep asking me on screen to get married and I keep saying No to him, Never said Yes. Rest is all to entertain the world. I feel lucky that I'm capable enough to entertain people and give them Happiness with my music and appearances" Sunny Hindustani is disclosed in what Neha had put down.

Sunny Hindustani Aditya Narayan Neha Kakkar music
