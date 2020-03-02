For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Mar 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go horseback riding

MUMBAI:  Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were spotted riding recently.

Nick took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their vacation. They enjoyed a romantic outing on Sunday as they hit the beach in Carpinteria, California on horseback.

In one photograph, with their cowboy hats on, Nick is seen taking the lead on his white horse as Priyanka follows him on her chestnut coloured ride.

In another one, the two are seen sharing a hearty laugh with each other, while in the third, Nick is seen turning back to look at his wife.

"Sunday," wrote Nick in the caption of the post. Priyanka also posted the pictures with caption "magic".

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018, and keep on sharing mushy moments from their love life on social media.

Recently, they were seen dancing to foot-tapping Bollywood number "Aankh marey" in a video, posted by the singer.

(Source: IANS)

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas music
