News |  02 Mar 2020 17:30 |  By RnMTeam

Meet Bros, Amit Mishra and Akasa come together for MTV Beats ke Desi Kalakaar

MUMBAI: Gone are the days of long queues, hours of waiting and multiple levels of auditions. India’s next singing superstar needs nothing, but a superb voice and MTV Beats is here to take care of the rest. As a one-stop shop for all things music, India’s 24*7 Hindi music channel, brings a one-of-a kind platform for all singing enthusiasts with MTV Beats ke Desi Kalakaar. The show will see young singing sensations, Amit Mishra and Akasa, along with the famous singer-composer duo, Meet Bros, setting out on a mission to mentor budding singers and find the next singing sensation.

As India’s first User Generated Singing Talent Hunt, MTV Beats ke Desi Kalakaar will welcome singing fanatics from all age groups to showcase their talent to the nation. Basis the entries now live on VOOT, Meet Bros, Amit Mishra, and Akasa will scan the same and together with public polling, 6 of the most voted music videos, will feature on MTV Beats as ‘Desi Kalakaar of the Week’, for 7 days. Of these, the highest voted video will subsequently be featured on MTV Beats as ‘Desi Kalakaar of the Month’. The voting will start on 3rd March, only on VOOT.

But there’s more to this musical madness. Out of the 6 Desi Kalakaars of the Month, two lucky winners will get a chance to lend his/her voice and feature in a music video along with the mentors. In the process, the selection will also be coupled with interesting tutorial videos by the mentors, intended to guide the budding musicians on how to make good music videos and record proper quality audio on your phone.

Singer-Music Composer duo Meet Bros said, “We’re looking forward to be part of a show that has such a refreshing and unique musical format. MTV Beats ke Desi Kalakaar is a shout-out to all the magical voices of the country to put their best foot forward. We have always enjoyed working with new talents in the industry. Now, as mentors, we’re thrilled to collaborate with new Kalakaars and create some great music together.”

Young singing sensation Akasa said, “Beyond the limitations of a singing reality show, MTV Beats ke Desi Kalakaar gives a platform to celebrate music in its most raw and unabashed form. All you need here is a voice that can move masses. I’m happy to start this venture with supremely talented artists like Meet Bros and Amit Mishra and meet some impressive talents in this beautiful journey.”

Singer Amit Mishra said, “MTV Beats ke Desi Kalakaar is a unique platform for passionate singers to showcase their talent and celebrate their love for music. I have always believed no limitations can come in the way of pursuing one’s dreams. With Desi Kalakaar, we aim to reach out to all talented individuals, irrespective of age to come and rejoice in this musical ride with us. The show brings a host of interesting elements and I’m sure this journey will be an enriching one.”

To all the zealous singers out there, if you have it in you to be the next Desi Kalakaar, be a part of this musical extravaganza from anywhere around the world! Send your videos on VOOT and you never know, you could be on a music video soon with the one and only Meet Bros, Amit Mishra and Akasa! Tune-in to MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar only on MTV Beats.

