For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Mar 2020 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Katy Perry isn't 'very close' to Taylor Swift

MUMBAI:  Pop superstar Katy Perry says she isn't very close to singer Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Stellar magazine, Perry addressed the much talked about speculation over her relationship with fellow pop star Swift, reports etonline.com.

The musicians have had a rocky relationship over the years, and now Perry has shared that the two do not have a great bond currently.

"We don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot," she said, adding: "I was impressed by her documentary ('Miss Americana') because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability."

"I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren't perfect, they don't have to be and it's more beautiful when they aren't. Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to," continued Perry, 35.

Perry was referring to her appearance in Swift's "You need to calm down"video, which was released in June. The collaboration marked a key moment in the singers' friendship, having previously fallen at odds with each other.

Perry can be currently seen as a judge on singing reality show "American Idol", which airs in India on Star World.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Katy Perry Taylor Swift Stellar magazine music
Related news
News | 02 Mar 2020

Visualsfor Seedhe Mautsingles'MMM' and 'Yaad', Out Now!

MUMBAI: Azadi Recordsis proud to present the double video release forsongs MMM and Yaad, out now on all platforms.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2020

AR Rahman and Ameya Dabli performed together for Ekam Satt unity concert: the 50th Symphony

MUMBAI:  Music lovers of Mumbai were spell bound on saturday evening as India’s iconic music composer AR Rahman and multifaceted artist Ameya Dabli rendezvoused for Ekam Satt Unity concert: 50th Symphony. The 50th Symphony was a special tribute to the Indian Defence Forces.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2020

NCPA presents Living Traditions: Festival of Odisha

MUMBAI: India’s Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is back with its twelfth edition of Living Traditions, an on-going series showcasing folk traditions of different regions of India.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2020

Have you checked out Neha Kakkar's funky videos on social media

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is an eminent playback singer who has stored many hit songs in her bucket like “O SAKI SAKI”, “Gali Gali”, “Garmi”, “Coca Cola”, “Dilbar”, “Aankh Marey” and many more.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go horseback riding

MUMBAI:  Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were spotted riding recently.Nick took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their vacation. They enjoyed a romantic outing on Sunday as they hit the beach in Carpinteria, California on horseback.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more

Interviews
I want to bring radio in a very different light: RJ Angira

MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six  years of experience read more

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jennifer Lopez on her 'Hustlers' Oscar snub

MUMBAI: Actress Jennifer Lopez says she was sad when she failed to get an Oscar nomination for her movie "Hustlers".The actress opened up on her...read more

2
Have you checked out Neha Kakkar's funky videos on social media

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is an eminent playback singer who has stored many hit songs in her bucket like “O SAKI SAKI”, “Gali Gali”, “Garmi”, “Coca Cola...read more

3
Reality-TV is the new talent factory for Bollywood music

MUMBAI: Singing-based reality shows have been going on for years and have given some gems to the industry such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal,...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself with Ivanka Trump

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh hilariously photoshopped himself in a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal. Diljit took to...read more

5
My childhood dream to work with these legends has come true, says singer Hrishikesh Chury

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Saregamapa Lil Champs show is back and none other than playback singer Hrishikesh Chury; who has been a jury for the last three...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group