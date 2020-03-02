For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Mar 2020

Jennifer Lopez on her 'Hustlers' Oscar snub

MUMBAI: Actress Jennifer Lopez says she was sad when she failed to get an Oscar nomination for her movie "Hustlers".

The actress opened up on her snub at this year's Oscars during a discussion with Oprah Winfrey, reports variety.com.

"I was a little sad because there was a lot of build up to it. There were so many articles. I got so many good notices - more than ever in my career - and there was a lot of ‘She's going to get nominated for an Oscar. It's going to happen; if she doesn't, you're crazy'. I'm reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?' And then it didn't and I was like, ‘Ouch.' It was a little bit of a letdown," she said.

Many expected the "Hustlers" star to have her name called out during this year's nominations for supporting actress, but Lopez was missing from the list. Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell"), Laura Dern ("Marriage Story"), Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit"), Florence Pugh ("Little Women") and Margot Robbie ("Bombshell") made the cut instead, with Dern taking home the award.

She opened up about the snub at Winfrey's "2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour" on Saturday. Lopez also admitted she felt like she let her close friends down.

"Most of my team has been with me for years - 20, 25 years - and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it, too. So I felt like I let everyone down a little bit," she said.

Despite the disappointing Oscar results, Lopez earned nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Indie Spirit Awards for her role as Ramona in "Hustlers".

"You realise you want people's validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realised, ‘No, you don't need that. You do this because you love it," she said, adding: "I don't need this award to tell me I'm enough."

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, "Hustlers", a heist thriller, is based on a 2015 "New York" magazine article by Jessica Pressler. The film is about a group of strippers in New York City who begin to drug stock traders and business honchos who visit their club, in order to steal their money. The story is set against the backdrop of the 2008 recession.

(Source: IANS)

