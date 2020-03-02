Have you checked out Neha Kakkar's funky videos on social media

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is an eminent playback singer who has stored many hit songs in her bucket like “O SAKI SAKI”, “Gali Gali”, “Garmi”, “Coca Cola”, “Dilbar”, “Aankh Marey” and many more. The 31 years old singer apart from her singing has been a judge on Indian Idol and also seen in many reality shows.

Kakkar has fans all over the country and has 33.3 million followers on her social media. The “Aankh Marey” singer is also favoured for her social media post on travel, fashion and occasions.

To know more, following are some list of videos of Neha Kakkar from her Instagram: