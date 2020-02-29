For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Feb 2020 11:55 |  By RnMTeam

Yuksek unveils new studio album 'NOSSO RITMO'

MUMBAI: The result of three years of experimentation and collaboration for no other purpose than shared pleasure, NOSSO RITMO marks a turning point in the story of Yuksek, that of independence and letting go. Detailing how the album came together, Yuksek explains “after the release of my last record I thought I would never do an album again, but I re-discovered the pleasure of making dance music, to share the studio with super talented and lovely artists like Bertrand Burgalat, Fatnotronic, Polo & Pan, to make a track and simply release it on my own label as soon as we are happy with it. And after more sessions with Breakbot, Zombie Zombie and all the amazing guests I have on the record, this album popped up by itself. I only wanted to make tracks with friends and I finally got an album, more easily than anything I did before. No headache, no plan, only music.”

Perhaps his most natural album to date, it’s a record that draws on myriad influences. Collaborations with Fatnotronic (Philippi & Rodrigo) and Processman, as well as his tribute to Hélio Matheus (‘Mais Kriola’), confirm his taste for the Latin sounds and the richness of its 70s and 80s disco scene. Other influences are also apparent in NOSSO RITMO, perhaps due to Yuksek’s uninhibited and more instinctive approach, from his direct filiation with artists such as Sylvester (on ‘Into The Light’ sung by Isaac Delusion) or tributes to 90s dirty house with ‘G.F.Y.’ (sung by Queen Rose), ‘This Feeling’ and ‘Gorgeous’ composed with Confidence Man.

Speaking on their collaboration with the French producer, Confidence Man share “Yuksek has soundtracked some of the best days of our clubbing careers. From those early days when anything seemed possible and drinks were half the price, to the modern clubs of Ibiza. We’ve been massive fans forever so when we finally got the chance to work with him we were pinching ourselves. The end result is nothing short of gorgeous.”

Yuksek’s taste for experimentation and destructured electronic pieces also shines through on the album, especially in his collaborations with Zombie Zombie and Polo & Pan, on ‘J’aime les Synthes’ as well as ‘Burning’, produced with his longtime studio companion Jean-Sylvain from Juveniles. A gentler side is shown in his collab with Breakbot & Irfane and in ‘Universal Love’, a low-tempo psychedelic mantra, alongside the first French-tough sound on ‘The Rollercoaster’.

Releasing music since 2002, Yuksek has since grown into one of the most respected artists in the French electronic scene, collaborating with high-profile figures such as JD Samson, Gorillaz, Phoenix, UGOD, Lana Del Rey, Boston Bun, Moby, Brodinski, The Magician and Alex Metric.

Last year releasing 'The Rollercoaster', and 'G.F.Y.' on Sweat It Out and his Partyfine imprint, while his hectic touring schedule saw him perform at the likes of Ministry of Sound, Hï Ibiza and Defected Croatia. Next up is a performance at East London’s Metropolis to coincide with the LP release.

NOSSO RITMO is a generous, modern and referenced dance music album - subtle, timeless and unifying. Most importantly it sees Yuksek refocus on his essence, his first love, the groove.

Tags
Croatia Gorillaz Phoenix Lana Del Rey The Magician music
Related news
News | 29 Feb 2020

#dreambig: Geri Halliwell's throwback pic of Spice Girls

MUMBAI: Singer Geri Halliwell has shared a throwback photo of the Spice Girls in an inspiring post.

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Christina Aguilera records 'new material' for 'Mulan'

MUMBAI: Singer Christina Aguilera has shared that she has recorded new material for the upcoming live-action film "Mulan".

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Jonas Brothers celebrate a year of comeback song 'Sucker'

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers took a walk down memory lane and celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of their comeback song "Sucker".

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Blood on guitars delivers crossover track 'Isolation'

MUMBAI: Following the release of his intriguing single ‘might be the only way’, Blood On Guitars returns to reveal another enthralling crossover track in conjunction with a high octane music video.

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Big Gigantic releases new studio album 'Free your mind'

MUMBAI: Today, Colorado-based duo Big Gigantic release their highly anticipated album, Free Your Mind, and debut music video for “Burning Love” out now via Big Gigantic x Counter Records.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rebecca & Fiona mark first release of 2020 with new single 'Heart Skips A Beat'

MUMBAI: Rebecca & Fiona have unveiled their new single ‘Heart Skips A Beat’, 28th February via the Swedish DJ and producer duo’s own Big Romantic...read more

2
Himansh Kohli on break up with Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Popular singer Neha Kakkar whose in the lime light for all the right reasons was recently paired up with Aditya Narayan. A huge rumor was...read more

3
Lady Gaga is pink bikini-clad warrior princess in new video

MUMBAI:  Singer-actress Lady Gaga has turned a futuristic warrior princess in her new music video, "Stupid love".Against the backdrop of a desert-...read more

4
Adnan Sami: Medina opened a door in my heart that I didn’t know existed

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster...read more

5
Christina Aguilera records 'new material' for 'Mulan'

MUMBAI: Singer Christina Aguilera has shared that she has recorded new material for the upcoming live-action film "Mulan"."The live-action 'Mulan'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group