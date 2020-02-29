YouTube channel T-Series receives 100 million views

MUMBAI: T-Series have crossed over 100 million views and received You Tube’s Red Diamond Creator Award. It is the first channel to have challenged PewDiePie, who has been the most followed creator in You Tube’s

T-Series was launched in 1983 and started producing Bollywood songs by the year 2015, it has taken over 35% of the Indian music market.

At the end of 2018 T-Series was forecast to out win PewDiePie, but he had strong supporters and fans, until March 2019 his channel was outgrown by T-Series and it became the first channel to cross 100 million subscribers.

Ever since PewDiePie yield, the views of T-Series has been growing massively over 3 billion in june 2019 to 3.7 billion in January 2020.

Unlike any other channels T-Series post five to seven videos per day, and all of their videos are mostly two to three minutes short songs which are already released. Its recent video of two hours has 420K views and from yesterdays are 7.4M, 768K and 681K.

There are a total of 300 employees and 13 of them works full time on YouTube business. T-Series has grown so much over the industry that YouTube has become a part of them. T-Series aren’t a big worldwide channel but they are bringing millions of subscribers and views monthly.