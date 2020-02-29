For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Feb 2020 12:01

Women in music: Disco and Daiquiris JBABE 'Guyver' premiere

MUMBAI: Through the course of history, music has acted as a revolutionary tool. And now more than ever, it's time for us to embrace its roots and come together to stand in a united front.

New Delhi has witnessed unprecedented violence over the past few days. Tonight, during our event ‘Disco & Daiquiris: Afro Latin Edition’ at Summer House Cafe, we will be accepting donations, which will be used to purchase supplies for those who were affected by the violence in North East Delhi. The relief items will be distributed with the help of a trusted, verified source. We will also be sharing proceeds from the gig to donate needed supplies.

For the next edition of Wild City's event series in collaboration with Women In Labour, we'll be hosting the incredibly talented artists Komorebi and Kavya for an intimate conversation about their experience as music professionals, followed by performances from both. Head here for more information.

