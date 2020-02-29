The life of a personalized candid love story song is much longer than that of a commercial song : Vishal Punjabi

MUMBAI: Vishal Punjabi is a renowned artist predominantly known for producing and directing Wedding films. The artist is not just a CEO of a film production company (The Wedding Filmer) but is also known for making weddings a soulful occasion which will remain picturized for years in memory.

Every wedding film has a candid story to it and what could be better than a song giving personalized touch which portrays the whole love journey of a couple. The life of that song is much longer than that of a commercial song.

In conversation with Vishal about his musical journey he shared ton lots of information were he mentioned about his love for music since childhood and his mom being a musician too, instilled a lot of pop music in him.

In conversation about his inspiration for creating music for weddings Vishal added, “I started filming weddings not with an intention to make music, I was filming my first ever Punjabi wedding and heard a grandmother sing Din Shagna Da in the background, I tried to use the voice and did certain add ons when I put the song and video it went super viral and suddenly all the bridals were walking out on this song. That's when the journey of creating music for weddings started.”

Further Vishal mentioned about his source of ideas to create those songs and he says, “I get ideas from the bride and groom and their love story . Their love story inspires me the most, no two are the same stories hence no two songs are ever the same. The culture they come from and the language that they speak has a big play on the music and lastly the kind of wedding that they are going to have be it grand or small, in a palace or beside the beach I think each location and each personality would render the song differently and we consider all of these extremities before making a song.”

”Vishal is hoping to create a label for a wedding filmer with singers and musicians and producers where they can create life changing music for the society and it can influence pop culture in india because right now he thinks it's only bollywood thats is being released and it's not just about Bollywood music, people from all cultures are coming together when it comes to marriages or weddings as it happens to be a social get together.

“If we have our influence and if start playing songs in all the weddings people will get aware globally about the culture in india and indians around the world will play a big role in influencing people,” Vishal added further.

Stay tuned as Vishal has a lot of good music in his pipeline also he is recently collaborating with Hari and Sukhmani.