For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Feb 2020 11:38 |  By RnMTeam

Suryaveer's "Tum Jo Mile" shall make you fall in love again

MUMBAI: 2020 has been a year filled with some warm and fuzzy tracks to make the romantic nights a musical affair. With the addition of this new song by Suryaveer, the romantic saga shall add some beautiful moments oozed in Romance. With their adorable story and some meaningful lyrics, the song "Tum Jo Mile" will make you feel awestruck. From now on the song will surely be on everyone's playlist, with its soothing tunes Suryaveer shall make your evening amorous.

Suryaveer has some golden words for his fans about his music video, "I wrote this song five years ago and I am finally performing it. The song is made in collaboration with the dating app "Happn", as we had the same mindset. We both believe that nobody in our life crosses paths without a reason. "Tum Jo Mile" is all about crossing paths with the love of our lives".

Suryaveer has graced his fans with some beautiful numbers previously with his original compositions as well as some amazing covers. He was in headlines for his hit number with Shibani Kashyap; a fusion recreation of the popular songs “Ankhiyan Udeek Diya and Ve Mein Chori Chori.” Now the song, Tum Jo Mile features Devika Singh where their chemistry is quite alluring, with the soulful track that shall resonate within one’s memory for a long time. His romantic numbers are sheer relationship goals for his fans as the music videos are filled with some exotic locations and an outburst of colors.

Suryaveer has some exhilarating music for his fans and followers. All they can do is stay tuned to his Channel and fall in love with his single “Tum Jo Mile” till he announces his next song and his next collaboration.

Tags
Shibani Kashyap Tum Jo Miley music
Related news
News | 29 Feb 2020

BTS: Top three biggest debuts on YouTube

MUMBAI: The Korean boy band BTS have surprised their fans with another new Album “Map of the Soul: 7”.

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

#dreambig: Geri Halliwell's throwback pic of Spice Girls

MUMBAI: Singer Geri Halliwell has shared a throwback photo of the Spice Girls in an inspiring post.

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Christina Aguilera records 'new material' for 'Mulan'

MUMBAI: Singer Christina Aguilera has shared that she has recorded new material for the upcoming live-action film "Mulan".

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Jonas Brothers celebrate a year of comeback song 'Sucker'

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers took a walk down memory lane and celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of their comeback song "Sucker".

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Blood on guitars delivers crossover track 'Isolation'

MUMBAI: Following the release of his intriguing single ‘might be the only way’, Blood On Guitars returns to reveal another enthralling crossover track in conjunction with a high octane music video.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

top# 5 articles

1
BTS: Top three biggest debuts on YouTube

MUMBAI: The Korean boy band BTS have surprised their fans with another new Album “Map of the Soul: 7”.BTS has always kept things confidential when...read more

2
Jonas Brothers celebrate a year of comeback song 'Sucker'

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers took a walk down memory lane and celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of their comeback song "Sucker"."...read more

3
Ferry Corsten and Purple Haze unite for latest single 'Flanging'

MUMBAI: After closing out the year with Gabriel & Dresden collaboration ‘I Am You’, Ferry Corsten wastes no time in carrying on the UNITY project...read more

4
Blood on guitars delivers crossover track 'Isolation'

MUMBAI: Following the release of his intriguing single ‘might be the only way’, Blood On Guitars returns to reveal another enthralling crossover...read more

5
Big Gigantic releases new studio album 'Free your mind'

MUMBAI: Today, Colorado-based duo Big Gigantic release their highly anticipated album, Free Your Mind, and debut music video for “Burning Love” out...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group