For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Feb 2020 12:09 |  By RnMTeam

Ferry Corsten and Purple Haze unite for latest single 'Flanging'

MUMBAI: After closing out the year with Gabriel & Dresden collaboration ‘I Am You’, Ferry Corsten wastes no time in carrying on the UNITY project with his first release of 2020, drafting in fellow trance pioneer Sander van Doorn under his Purple Haze moniker for their first collaboration, ‘Flanging’. With both artists’ careers spa/nning decades, their paths crossing countless times across all continents, a collaboration between the pair is long overdue, and during a period where both continue to experiment creatively with sounds and push the boundaries sonically, it’s the perfect time for the combination, and ‘Flanging’ is testament to this aligning of the stars.

A heavy kick drum and sub bass get the track rolling, quickly joined by a low mid synth that is layered over the sub. A distorted synth melody glides from note to note, slowing down to make way for a heavily riverbed vocal and anthemic arpeggiated lead as both musical accents weave intricately before stripping back during the drop, making full use of the flanger effect that gives the single its name.

Listen here:

Flanging

On ‘Flanging’, Ferry Corsten said: "Many times Sander and I have discussed a collab over the years. Always being too busy and too focused on other things, it never happened. Until now. We finally sat down and flushed out this banger of a track called ‘Flanging’. I am very excited to bring this latest UNITY collab into the world."

On his involvement with the UNITY project and ‘Flanging’, Sander van Doorn said “After so many years talking about it, we finally ended up in the studio. It was a real treat working with Ferry and I couldn’t be happier with the result. Best of both worlds!”

With previous UNITY releases coming in the form of collaborations with the likes of Paul Oakenfold, Ilan Bluestone, BT and most recently Gabriel & Dresden, Ferry continues to make the most of his connections within the trance world with the latest outing. Uniting the community for a better cause, proceeds from UNITY releases are donated to VH1’s Save The Music Foundation, an organisation launched to reinstate music programs in public schools, which to date has raised over $53 million and helped over 2,100 public schools.

Tags
Gabriel Ferry Corsten Paul Oakenfold
Related news
News | 03 Dec 2016

Unlikely surprises highlighted Day 1 Pune Weekender

PUNE: As Bacardi NH7 Weekender shifted its base for the fourth time since its inception in Pune, the newest home did not need to wait until the sunset to witness impressive turnouts for respective stages.

read more
News | 12 Nov 2016

Five international artists you can't afford to miss at first ever EDC India 2016

MUMBAI: Get thrilled about this weekend, as for the first time ever, EDC India 2016 starts in a few hours! Look forward to the incredible creation and lighting, picturesque stages, art installations, performers, artists and more! 

read more
News | 28 Oct 2016

Vini Vici is making its way to Kolkata in November

MUMBAI: This one will be massive! Vini Vici is arguably the most talked about name in the progressive psychedelic trance trail. On 11 November 2016 Vini Vici will kick off from Kolkata, followed by another next show at EDC India, Delhi on 12 November and in Guwahati on 13 November 2016.

read more
News | 20 Sep 2016

Electric Daisy Carnival India discloses phase two artist lineup

MUMBAI: Presented by Budweiser, Electric Daisy Carnival, India expedition announces its phase two lineup today, 20 September 2016.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2016

Kailasa and Richard Bona collaboration in the pipeline?

MUMBAI: English record producer Paul Oakenfold once collaborated with Mumbai-based folk band Kailasa, and while the collaboration did not see any release, the effort surely opened the idea for more collaborations for the decade-old band.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

top# 5 articles

1
Blood on guitars delivers crossover track 'Isolation'

MUMBAI: Following the release of his intriguing single ‘might be the only way’, Blood On Guitars returns to reveal another enthralling crossover...read more

2
Big Gigantic releases new studio album 'Free your mind'

MUMBAI: Today, Colorado-based duo Big Gigantic release their highly anticipated album, Free Your Mind, and debut music video for “Burning Love” out...read more

3
Joseph Ashworth debuts on Disco Halal with new EP 'Breathe'

MUMBAI: London-based DJ and producer Joseph Ashworth has unveiled new EP ‘Breathe’, 28th February via Disco Halal.read more

4
Apashe offers another majestic track ‘Work’ with a symphonic orchestra & young buck

MUMBAI: Gaining a substantial amount of momentum for his upcoming Renaissance album, Apashe has now released the fourth single, ‘Work’ from the LP,...read more

5
Yuksek unveils new studio album 'NOSSO RITMO'

MUMBAI: The result of three years of experimentation and collaboration for no other purpose than shared pleasure, NOSSO RITMO marks a turning point...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group