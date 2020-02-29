For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  29 Feb 2020

#dreambig: Geri Halliwell's throwback pic of Spice Girls

MUMBAI: Singer Geri Halliwell has shared a throwback photo of the Spice Girls in an inspiring post.

The 47-year-old looked back at the successful journey with her fellow bandmates Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham, reports mirror.co.uk.

Sharing the photo with her million-strong Instagram following, Halliwell wrote: "Back in the day trinity studios near maiden head. Singing 'We're gonna make it happen' #dreambig."

In the photo, Mel C is seen putting her hand on Halliwell's shoulder while Bunton is pouting next to Beckham and Mel B.

The British girl group formed in 1994 and became the best-selling female group of all time.

The group dominated the music world from the moment they released their first single, "Wannabe" in 1996. They parted ways in 2000.

Spice Girls reformed briefly in 2007 for a reunion tour, and again in 2012 to perform at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

(Source: IANS)

