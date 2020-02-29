For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Feb 2020 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

Christina Aguilera records 'new material' for 'Mulan'

MUMBAI: Singer Christina Aguilera has shared that she has recorded new material for the upcoming live-action film "Mulan".

"The live-action 'Mulan' is coming out, by the way. You have to go see it," she told the crowd during her show in Las Vegas earlier this week, reports etonline.com.

"I recorded a new 'Reflection', and new material for the movie. So, I've been working on that. But this is the original," added the singer, whose song "Reflection" was featured in the 1998 animated Disney film.

In August last year, Aguilera was honoured as a Disney Legend during Disney Legends Ceremony at D23, which she began by singing "Reflection".

"I auditioned with the song 'Reflection' and (it) coincided with getting my first record deal," Aguilera had shared.

"And the fact that I sang 'Reflection', which jump-started everything, getting my foot in the door, it's so cute and so amazing to look back and see the growth in your life, in your career and just in yourself. It's just a great day."

She also touched on the message in "Reflection", saying: "It's an important message that I promote…To live your truth, to show what you are inside, to be brave, to be a fighter… What defines you is who you are inside."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Christina Aguilera music Mulan Reflection
Related news
News | 29 Feb 2020

#dreambig: Geri Halliwell's throwback pic of Spice Girls

MUMBAI: Singer Geri Halliwell has shared a throwback photo of the Spice Girls in an inspiring post.

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Jonas Brothers celebrate a year of comeback song 'Sucker'

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers took a walk down memory lane and celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of their comeback song "Sucker".

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Blood on guitars delivers crossover track 'Isolation'

MUMBAI: Following the release of his intriguing single ‘might be the only way’, Blood On Guitars returns to reveal another enthralling crossover track in conjunction with a high octane music video.

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Yuksek unveils new studio album 'NOSSO RITMO'

MUMBAI: The result of three years of experimentation and collaboration for no other purpose than shared pleasure, NOSSO RITMO marks a turning point in the story of Yuksek, that of independence and letting go.

read more
News | 29 Feb 2020

Big Gigantic releases new studio album 'Free your mind'

MUMBAI: Today, Colorado-based duo Big Gigantic release their highly anticipated album, Free Your Mind, and debut music video for “Burning Love” out now via Big Gigantic x Counter Records.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber surprises his superfan

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber surprises a superfan, Lynsey Mickolas, 10 years after serenading her with the song "One less lonely girl" on stage. It...read more

2
Jonas Brothers celebrate a year of comeback song 'Sucker'

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers took a walk down memory lane and celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of their comeback song "Sucker"."...read more

3
#dreambig: Geri Halliwell's throwback pic of Spice Girls

MUMBAI: Singer Geri Halliwell has shared a throwback photo of the Spice Girls in an inspiring post.The 47-year-old looked back at the successful...read more

4
Ferry Corsten and Purple Haze unite for latest single 'Flanging'

MUMBAI: After closing out the year with Gabriel & Dresden collaboration ‘I Am You’, Ferry Corsten wastes no time in carrying on the UNITY project...read more

5
Adnan Sami: Medina opened a door in my heart that I didn’t know existed

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group