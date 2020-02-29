BTS: Top three biggest debuts on YouTube

MUMBAI: The Korean boy band BTS have surprised their fans with another new Album “Map of the Soul: 7”.

BTS has always kept things confidential when it comes to their new releases with specific details of the release date, clips and albums. This is the reason why soon after their release on YouTube the video goes viral.

“Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima” was released on 21st February, where their fans showed massive support that it had an incredible visual played of 46.5 million times in 24 hours in YouTube which made to the history of fifth biggest debut.

Further “Boy with Luv” band made another history by claiming three of the top 10 largest one-day watch. With that adding, the Korean boy band’s last album “Map of the Soul: Persona” the video made another record of first 24 hours with 74.6 million views.

BTS owns three spots on the list of the biggest debuts on YouTube, Taylor Swift at Nos.2 (“Me!” with Brendon Urie) and Korean girl band Blackpink at Nos.3 ("Kill This Love")