News |  29 Feb 2020 11:46 |  By RnMTeam

Big Gigantic releases new studio album 'Free your mind'

MUMBAI: Today, Colorado-based duo Big Gigantic release their highly anticipated album, Free Your Mind, and debut music video for “Burning Love” out now via Big Gigantic x Counter Records.

In true Big Gigantic fashion, Free Your Mind spans a variety of feel-good music featured with lead singles “Friends (feat. Ashe)” which taps into an exotic summer-tinged vibe, to the emotional palette of sounds in “Burning Love (feat. Kidepo)” and the laidback rhymes from Felly on “St. Lucia” combining beachy guitar, trap rhythms and jazz-inflected instrumentals.

Watch here:

“We’re so excited to present to you, FREE YOUR MIND!! This album has been one of my favorite albums we’ve put together. There are so many songs I love on this album and we’re so excited to finally be able to share the whole thing with you. We hope you love it as much as we do!!” - Dom

Along with Free Your Mind, Big Gigantic is proud to give the fans their debut music video for “Burning Love (feat. Kidepo)”. Known for her ability to fuse distinctly dreamy and atmospheric visuals with honest performances, director Eliza Brownlie reinforces this theme telling the story through the lens of three couples sharing experiences of spontaneous dates, sharing Chinese food after a trivial fight and giving all the kisses after messing up a haircut all while showing the true meaning of unwavering love.

“I might say this every album, but this really is my favorite we’ve done! Dom took his producing & writing game up 1,000 levels. Really love all the features we have and on top of all that the music is going to be sooooooo much fun to play live. Can’t wait to share it with the world!”

- Jeremy

Free Your Mind is the duo’s first album in three years and emphasizes uplifting, expansive soul vocals that truly engage fans. Throughout the 13-track album Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salken showcase live instrumentation and heavy Jazz influences with their dreamy trance-like opening sequence “Daybreak,” a fun-loving dubstep jam lead by Jennifer Hartswick, and the vintage soul-driven “Supergiant (feat. Tobi)”.

In addition to announcing Free Your Mind, the live electronic pioneers are taking their 3D Live Experience on a massive 26-date tour culminating with the band’s 12th headlining date at Red Rocks with new ROWDYTOWN dates hitting New York while expanding to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Free Your Mind Tracklist

1. Daybreak

2. Let The Speakers Blow

3. Free Your Mind Feat. Jennifer Hartswick

4. Burning Love Feat. Kidepo

5. St. Lucia Feat. Felly

6. Higher Feat. The Funk Hunters

7. Friends Feat. Ashe

8. Where I Wanna Be

9. You're The One Feat. Nevve

10. Supergiant Feat. TOBi

11. Baad Feat. Pell & Louis Futon

12. Moonlight Feat. Trella

13. Ain't Got Nothin' Feat Lyle Divinsky

