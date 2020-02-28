For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Feb 2020 12:07 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift debuts as director

Mumbai: One of the most popular musician Taylor Swift has debuted as a Director in The Man, a music album that premiered a while ago.

The album has already crossed eight million views and is trending at number fourteen.

Click here to watch it:

No doubt Taylor Swift has always impressed us with her tracks as a singer but she rose a spring of curiosity when she announced that she is focusing on directing a music video.

She also went onto sharing this piece of information on her Instagram.

Stay in touch with Radioandmusic.com for more updates.

Tags
Taylor Swift The Man Radioandmusic.com Instagram music
Related news
News | 28 Feb 2020

Rocket Pengwin creatively blends genres in new single 'Unique'

MUMBAI: Rocket Pengwin makes a monumental return to the release radar with his new single ‘Unique’. The single will be released in conjunction with a music video that will serve as the visual debut of the Rocket Pengwin.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Universal Music Group announces strategic appointments to drive expansion within India and South Asia

MUMBAI: Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music entertainment, today announced a strategic expansion of its leadership team within India and South Asia, to reinforce its position as the leading music company for non-film music within the r

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Justin Bieber surprises his superfan

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber surprises a superfan, Lynsey Mickolas, 10 years after serenading her with the song "One less lonely girl" on stage. It was back in 2010 that the two met during a concert.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2020

Narendra Modi, the "Jai ho" composer took out some time for a very special "little friend" -- a monkey!

MUMBAI: At the dinner, Rahman went clickety-click, and a video he posted on Instagram has a monkey eating from a flower pot.The musical genius revealed a bit of his humorous side in the caption: "Meanwhile our little friend was having dinner too!"

read more
News | 27 Feb 2020

Chann Vi Gawah Singer, Madhav Mahajan is all set to release another romantic track!

MUMBAI: Singer of the chartbuster Chann Vi Gawah, Madhav Mahajan is all set to return with yet another hit track ‘Tere Hone Se’. A song filled with emotion and love.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

top# 5 articles

1
Adnan Sami: Medina opened a door in my heart that I didn’t know existed

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster...read more

2
Nick Jones, Priyanaka Chopra on age difference not bothering them!

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jones and actress Priyanaka Chopra said their vows on December 1, 2018 with a luxurious wedding party. Their social media are...read more

3
Justin Bieber surprises his superfan

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber surprises a superfan, Lynsey Mickolas, 10 years after serenading her with the song "One less lonely girl" on stage. It...read more

4
Rocket Pengwin creatively blends genres in new single 'Unique'

MUMBAI: Rocket Pengwin makes a monumental return to the release radar with his new single ‘Unique’. The single will be released in conjunction with a...read more

5
Serbia pledges to plant almost one billion trees to help fight climate change

MUMBAI: That music can indeed help change society is not a new idea for EXIT, the award-winning music festival that started two decades ago as a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group