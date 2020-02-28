Taylor Swift debuts as director

Mumbai: One of the most popular musician Taylor Swift has debuted as a Director in The Man, a music album that premiered a while ago.

The album has already crossed eight million views and is trending at number fourteen.

Click here to watch it:

No doubt Taylor Swift has always impressed us with her tracks as a singer but she rose a spring of curiosity when she announced that she is focusing on directing a music video.

She also went onto sharing this piece of information on her Instagram.

Stay in touch with Radioandmusic.com for more updates.