For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Feb 2020 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Rebecca & Fiona mark first release of 2020 with new single 'Heart Skips A Beat'

MUMBAI: Rebecca & Fiona have unveiled their new single ‘Heart Skips A Beat’, 28th February via the Swedish DJ and producer duo’s own Big Romantic Music imprint.

Featuring the pair’s own delicate vocals, ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ is a moody breakbeat track that pairs ominous synth pads with a hard-hitting instrumental drop.

Watch here:

 “This is the music we always wanted to release but the major labels would never let us,” the pair explain. “It’s our own universe, the world we’ve always created our music in and for.”

Since their breakthrough, Rebecca & Fiona have released two Swedish Grammy-winning albums, had their own TV docu-dramas and toured with globally-renowned artists like Robyn, Avicii, Tiësto, Kaskade and Axwell. ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ marks the start of a busy year of releases and collaborations for the duo’s own Big Romantic Music label.

Kicking off the new decade with a bang, Rebecca & Fiona reiterate why they’re regarded as one of Sweden’s biggest electronic acts.

Tags
Swedish DJ Singer Rebecca Fiona
Related news
News | 28 Feb 2020

Seasonal Affected beats releases new single, 'Prelude' today

MUMBAI: One of the finest jazz drummers in India, Tarun Balani explores electronic music in his solo project, Seasonal Affected Beats.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Joseph Ashworth debuts on Disco Halal with new EP 'Breathe'

MUMBAI: London-based DJ and producer Joseph Ashworth has unveiled new EP ‘Breathe’, 28th February via Disco Halal.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Icarus kick off decade with fluttering new single 'Fade away'

MUMBAI: Bristol duo Icarus mark their first release of 2020 with new single ‘Fade Away’.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

K-pop superband BTS cancels Korea gigs amid coronavirus scare

MUMBAI:  Popular South Korean boy band BTS has cancelled a pan-South Korea concert tour over coronavirus concerns.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Lady Gaga is pink bikini-clad warrior princess in new video

MUMBAI:  Singer-actress Lady Gaga has turned a futuristic warrior princess in her new music video, "Stupid love".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lady Gaga is pink bikini-clad warrior princess in new video

MUMBAI:  Singer-actress Lady Gaga has turned a futuristic warrior princess in her new music video, "Stupid love".Against the backdrop of a desert-...read more

2
Meet Bros, Amit Mishra, Akasa to go talent-hunting on reality show

MUMBAI: Music artistes Meet Bros, Amit Mishra and Akasa are coming together to hunt for India's next singing sensation on the show, "MTV Beats Ke...read more

3
Joseph Ashworth debuts on Disco Halal with new EP 'Breathe'

MUMBAI: London-based DJ and producer Joseph Ashworth has unveiled new EP ‘Breathe’, 28th February via Disco Halal.read more

4
The Importance of Horse Beat Songs in Bollywood

One of the most important types of music in Bollywood in the last century was the horse beat song. If you have never heard of this genre before,...read more

5
Icarus kick off decade with fluttering new single 'Fade away'

MUMBAI: Bristol duo Icarus mark their first release of 2020 with new single ‘Fade Away’. A weightless, fluttering electronic track that masterfully...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group