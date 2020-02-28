Rebecca & Fiona mark first release of 2020 with new single 'Heart Skips A Beat'

MUMBAI: Rebecca & Fiona have unveiled their new single ‘Heart Skips A Beat’, 28th February via the Swedish DJ and producer duo’s own Big Romantic Music imprint.

Featuring the pair’s own delicate vocals, ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ is a moody breakbeat track that pairs ominous synth pads with a hard-hitting instrumental drop.

Watch here:

“This is the music we always wanted to release but the major labels would never let us,” the pair explain. “It’s our own universe, the world we’ve always created our music in and for.”

Since their breakthrough, Rebecca & Fiona have released two Swedish Grammy-winning albums, had their own TV docu-dramas and toured with globally-renowned artists like Robyn, Avicii, Tiësto, Kaskade and Axwell. ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ marks the start of a busy year of releases and collaborations for the duo’s own Big Romantic Music label.

Kicking off the new decade with a bang, Rebecca & Fiona reiterate why they’re regarded as one of Sweden’s biggest electronic acts.