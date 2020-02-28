For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Feb 2020 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jones, Priyanaka Chopra on age difference not bothering them!

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jones and actress Priyanaka Chopra said their vows on December 1, 2018 with a luxurious wedding party. Their social media are filled with pictures and videos of their luxurious vacations, celebrations and festivals.

Since then people have been trolling them with memes and questioning them about their age gap of 10 years, Nick being 27 and Priyanka 37. The duo have cordially spoken numerous times in their social media and seems it doesn’t matter to them at all.

“It doesn’t bother me. I think media gives trollers a lot more importance than we do. I don’t think us as celebrities or public figures discuss trolling as much as you guys do. I don’t want to change my life based on the opinion of 150 people and it doesn’t affect me. I call it lazy journalism because you are giving importance to people’s opinions, instead of newsworthy news in the country." Priyanka stated in an interview with ETimes about their age difference.

Fans are showing immense love and support to the married chemistry of the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star and “Baywatch” star, but there are a lot of criticism for their huge age gap.

Recently, Nick joined as a coach in a singing reality show and the “My life would suck without you” singer Kelly Clarkson said, “I’m 37. Aren’t you 27?" Nick responded, “My wife’s 37. It’s cool."

Tags
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Baywatch Singer
Related news
News | 28 Feb 2020

Rocket Pengwin creatively blends genres in new single 'Unique'

MUMBAI: Rocket Pengwin makes a monumental return to the release radar with his new single ‘Unique’. The single will be released in conjunction with a music video that will serve as the visual debut of the Rocket Pengwin.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Justin Bieber surprises his superfan

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber surprises a superfan, Lynsey Mickolas, 10 years after serenading her with the song "One less lonely girl" on stage. It was back in 2010 that the two met during a concert.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2020

A.R. Rahman on turning producer

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman says turning producer is like being born again as a new man. He has turned writer and producer with his movie "99 Songs".

read more
News | 27 Feb 2020

Neeti Mohan: I truly lookup to Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: Neeti Mohan, an Indian singer recently posted a picture on her social media with "Aashiq Banaya Aapne” singer Shreya Ghoshal with a caption “Epic #FanGirling Alert”. Neeti has shared that she has been a loyal fan of Shreya and have always looked up to.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2020

Britney Spears shares video of breaking her foot

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has just put out a video that captured the exact moment when she broke her foot.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber surprises his superfan

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber surprises a superfan, Lynsey Mickolas, 10 years after serenading her with the song "One less lonely girl" on stage. It...read more

2
Rocket Pengwin creatively blends genres in new single 'Unique'

MUMBAI: Rocket Pengwin makes a monumental return to the release radar with his new single ‘Unique’. The single will be released in conjunction with a...read more

3
Serbia pledges to plant almost one billion trees to help fight climate change

MUMBAI: That music can indeed help change society is not a new idea for EXIT, the award-winning music festival that started two decades ago as a...read more

4
'Indian Idol 11' winner Sunny on recreating Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani, the shoeshine boy from Bathinda in Punjab, bagged Bollywood projects even before he was announced the winner of "Indian...read more

5
Universal Music Group announces strategic appointments to drive expansion within India and South Asia

MUMBAI: Universal Music India (UMI), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music entertainment, today announced a strategic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group