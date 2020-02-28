Nick Jones, Priyanaka Chopra on age difference not bothering them!

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jones and actress Priyanaka Chopra said their vows on December 1, 2018 with a luxurious wedding party. Their social media are filled with pictures and videos of their luxurious vacations, celebrations and festivals.

Since then people have been trolling them with memes and questioning them about their age gap of 10 years, Nick being 27 and Priyanka 37. The duo have cordially spoken numerous times in their social media and seems it doesn’t matter to them at all.

“It doesn’t bother me. I think media gives trollers a lot more importance than we do. I don’t think us as celebrities or public figures discuss trolling as much as you guys do. I don’t want to change my life based on the opinion of 150 people and it doesn’t affect me. I call it lazy journalism because you are giving importance to people’s opinions, instead of newsworthy news in the country." Priyanka stated in an interview with ETimes about their age difference.

Fans are showing immense love and support to the married chemistry of the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star and “Baywatch” star, but there are a lot of criticism for their huge age gap.

Recently, Nick joined as a coach in a singing reality show and the “My life would suck without you” singer Kelly Clarkson said, “I’m 37. Aren’t you 27?" Nick responded, “My wife’s 37. It’s cool."