News |  28 Feb 2020 17:42 |  By RnMTeam

Meet Bros, Amit Mishra, Akasa to go talent-hunting on reality show

MUMBAI: Music artistes Meet Bros, Amit Mishra and Akasa are coming together to hunt for India's next singing sensation on the show, "MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar".

The upcoming show will give a chance to two winners to feature in a music video along with Meet Bros, Amit and Akasa.

"Working with new talent has always been enriching, and 'MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar' gives us a perfect opportunity to mentor a bunch of young singers. We are delighted to embark on this journey and be a part of this unique format. Looking forward to a stellar experience," Meet Bros said.

Singer Amit Mishra added that the show opens up opportunities for passionate singers to pump up their love for music without any limitation or prerequisites. " 'Desi Kalakaar' is just about the love for singing and doing so superbly well. I'm really excited to be a part of this platform that reaches out to host of enthusiastic artists at once along with a lot of interesting elements which I'm sure will be entertaining," he pointed out.

Meet Bros, Amit and Akasa will mentor budding singers. There will be tutorial videos by the mentors, intended to guide the budding musicians on how to make good music videos and record proper quality audio on phones.

Singer Akasa feels that more than a reality show, "MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar" has the potential to take the audience through the power of talent and ability.

Few shortlisted videos of the contestants will also get a chance to be featured on the channel MTV Beats.

(Source: IANS)

