For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Feb 2020 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

K-pop superband BTS cancels Korea gigs amid coronavirus scare

MUMBAI:  Popular South Korean boy band BTS has cancelled a pan-South Korea concert tour over coronavirus concerns.

According to a post on an official BTS Twitter handle, 'Map Of The Soul' tour shows scheduled on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Seoul's Jamsil Olympic Stadium have been called off. Ticket buyers are automatically refunded the price of their purchase, reports variety.com.

"It is unavoidable that the concert will be cancelled without further delay," reads their announcement in Korean.

"Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration," the band added.

The Seoul shows were originally scheduled to be the opening shows of a world tour, but with the cancellation their first date will now likely be with in Santa Clara, California, on April 25 .

Fans have speculated that the Seoul shows may be cancelled with their recent addition of a third show in Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
BTS Singer music band
Related news
News | 28 Feb 2020

Seasonal Affected beats releases new single, 'Prelude' today

MUMBAI: One of the finest jazz drummers in India, Tarun Balani explores electronic music in his solo project, Seasonal Affected Beats.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Joseph Ashworth debuts on Disco Halal with new EP 'Breathe'

MUMBAI: London-based DJ and producer Joseph Ashworth has unveiled new EP ‘Breathe’, 28th February via Disco Halal.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Icarus kick off decade with fluttering new single 'Fade away'

MUMBAI: Bristol duo Icarus mark their first release of 2020 with new single ‘Fade Away’.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Rebecca & Fiona mark first release of 2020 with new single 'Heart Skips A Beat'

MUMBAI: Rebecca & Fiona have unveiled their new single ‘Heart Skips A Beat’, 28th February via the Swedish DJ and producer duo’s own Big Romantic Music imprint.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Lady Gaga is pink bikini-clad warrior princess in new video

MUMBAI:  Singer-actress Lady Gaga has turned a futuristic warrior princess in her new music video, "Stupid love".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sushant Divgikar: I'm going as Rani Kohenur at fourth edition of Godrej L'Affaire

MUMBAI: Zee TV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018 contestant Sushant Divgikar who is now renowned for unplugged songs in the music industry was present at the...read more

2
Nikhita Gandhi: 'Yellow wali Beetle' is heartbreak anthem for 2020

MUMBAI: Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi says the song "Yellow wali Beetle" is the "ultimate" heartbreak anthem for 2020.read more

3
Himansh Kohli on break up with Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Popular singer Neha Kakkar whose in the lime light for all the right reasons was recently paired up with Aditya Narayan. A huge rumor was...read more

4
Meet Bros, Amit Mishra, Akasa to go talent-hunting on reality show

MUMBAI: Music artistes Meet Bros, Amit Mishra and Akasa are coming together to hunt for India's next singing sensation on the show, "MTV Beats Ke...read more

5
Icarus kick off decade with fluttering new single 'Fade away'

MUMBAI: Bristol duo Icarus mark their first release of 2020 with new single ‘Fade Away’. A weightless, fluttering electronic track that masterfully...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group