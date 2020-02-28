For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Feb 2020 18:36 |  By RnMTeam

Joseph Ashworth debuts on Disco Halal with new EP 'Breathe'

MUMBAI: London-based DJ and producer Joseph Ashworth has unveiled new EP ‘Breathe’, 28th February via Disco Halal.

A five-track release, ‘Breathe’ opens with three versions of the title track. Showcasing his emotive, atmospheric brand of electronica, the first version of the track features the delicate vocals of Vanity Fairy, the second is an instrumental, while the third is a psychedelic remix from Dutch duo Tunnelvisions. Next up, ‘Alternator’ is the most club-ready of the five tracks, masterfully crafted around an infectious acid bassline, before the EP closes out with the progressive vibes of ‘Expectation’.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/track/2zHZHtwffZmDgY6jIsOu7A

2019 was a year where Joseph Ashworth’s music took a turn to the left-field, combining a darker edge and catching the attention of DJ Tennis, who signed his ‘Trooper’ EP to the Life & Death imprint. A stand-out release championed by the likes of Sven Vath and Adriatique, it has come to cement his position as a unique talent at the top of his game.

Encompassing elements of downtempo, new-wave and alternative pop, stitched together with a leftfield dancefloor throb, the Disco Halal back-catalogue, filled with efforts from the likes of Simple Symmetry, The Organism and Moscoman himself, has seen the imprint rapidly emerging from the once-overlooked nightlife and club scene of Tel Aviv into the worldwide spectrum.

A polished release from an artist at the top of his game, Joseph Ashworth’s debut on Disco Halal doesn’t disappoint.

Tags
music Singer Joseph Ashworth
Related news
News | 28 Feb 2020

Seasonal Affected beats releases new single, 'Prelude' today

MUMBAI: One of the finest jazz drummers in India, Tarun Balani explores electronic music in his solo project, Seasonal Affected Beats.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Icarus kick off decade with fluttering new single 'Fade away'

MUMBAI: Bristol duo Icarus mark their first release of 2020 with new single ‘Fade Away’.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Rebecca & Fiona mark first release of 2020 with new single 'Heart Skips A Beat'

MUMBAI: Rebecca & Fiona have unveiled their new single ‘Heart Skips A Beat’, 28th February via the Swedish DJ and producer duo’s own Big Romantic Music imprint.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

K-pop superband BTS cancels Korea gigs amid coronavirus scare

MUMBAI:  Popular South Korean boy band BTS has cancelled a pan-South Korea concert tour over coronavirus concerns.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

Lady Gaga is pink bikini-clad warrior princess in new video

MUMBAI:  Singer-actress Lady Gaga has turned a futuristic warrior princess in her new music video, "Stupid love".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Importance of Horse Beat Songs in Bollywood

One of the most important types of music in Bollywood in the last century was the horse beat song. If you have never heard of this genre before,...read more

2
Icarus kick off decade with fluttering new single 'Fade away'

MUMBAI: Bristol duo Icarus mark their first release of 2020 with new single ‘Fade Away’. A weightless, fluttering electronic track that masterfully...read more

3
Himansh Kohli on break up with Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Popular singer Neha Kakkar whose in the lime light for all the right reasons was recently paired up with Aditya Narayan. A huge rumor was...read more

4
Dev Patel to Star in the film Flash Crash

The British-Indian Actor has been announced to star in the movie adaptation of the book, “Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the...read more

5
Lady Gaga is pink bikini-clad warrior princess in new video

MUMBAI:  Singer-actress Lady Gaga has turned a futuristic warrior princess in her new music video, "Stupid love".Against the backdrop of a desert-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group