News |  28 Feb 2020 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

Himansh Kohli on break up with Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Popular singer Neha Kakkar whose in the lime light for all the right reasons was recently paired up with Aditya Narayan. A huge rumor was set up that the duo would be getting married this Valentine's Day but later they claimed it all false. Amidst all these, there were a hoard of controversial talks going on between Neha Kakkar and her ex Himash Kohli.

In an interview when Himansh was asked the reason for the breakup, he said, " Whatever she has said people will now think that I am the reason for all of this. But that's not true. I had become the villain. This was upsetting to me. I did not say anything but still people had come to a conclusion on what she said. She cried and people believed it and started blaming me. I also wanted to cry."

He further added, " A lot happened that time. But I do not want to talk about this. I only want to say that she did not want to continue this relationship with me and the break up decision was mutual. She decided to move on and I did respect that."

After stating the above, Neha Kakkar went onto posting this on her Instagram.

Check below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8slasBnWMB/?igshid=w628rka929m8

