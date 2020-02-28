For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Adnan Sami: Medina opened a door in my heart that I didn’t know existed

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster weekend primetime offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kannan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal bout their career, romance and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

After seeing several Bollywood stars make some stunning revelations on the show, this week viewers are in for a treat as popular singer, Adnan Sami will reveal the most heartwarming story from his life. With an enormous fan base going gaga over his songs, he is surely a voice to reckon with in Bollywood and is quite popular. While most singers would love doing back to back world tours, this family man loves spending time with his daughter, Medina, whenever he can. On the show, Sami opened up about the tremendous change that his daughter has brought in his life and also the moment when she was inconsolable during the shoot of his latest single.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan about his daughter, Sami revealed, “Before her birth, I’ve always heard about the precious bond a father shares with his daughter. It was only after I held Medina in my arms that I understood the meaning of that bond”. The star further added, “Medina has opened a door in my heart that was locked before. Within that door is the kind of love I never knew existed”.

Sami also revealed about an interesting incident that happened during the shoot of his latest single Tu Yaad Aaya. He revealed how his daughter burst into tears when she saw her father cry during an emotional sequence. “She was inconsolable. I had to stop the shoot and take her away. She believed that I was actually crying. In fact, I had to explain that I was acting, and her father was not crying at all," Sami mentioned.

