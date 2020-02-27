Serbia pledges to plant almost one billion trees to help fight climate change

MUMBAI: That music can indeed help change society is not a new idea for EXIT, the award-winning music festival that started two decades ago as a youth movement for peace and freedom in Serbia and the Balkans. Twenty years later, the Serbian Government has just adopted EXIT’s Green R:Evolution initiative in which the Festival juggernaut, backed by several local environmental organizations, calls for the mass reforestation that will increase the country’s forest cover by almost 50%.

The Serbian Government has begun developing strategic plans for countrywide mass planting actions according to which Serbia's forest cover is expected to increase from the current 28% to at least 40% of the country’s total surface area. This increase means that the Government has pledged to plant almost 1 billion trees in the years to come:

"Serbia is willing to do its share to fight climate change. We are committed to European Green Deal and with the support from our EU partners we hope to accomplish this very ambitious goal" said on this occasion Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic.

EXIT’s plans don’t stop there as this is considered only as the first step at home, while the true goal the festival has set is to push this initiative on global level. Various scientific researches in recent years have shown that deforestation alone causes an increase in the total carbon dioxide emissions bigger than all transportation put together! It is estimated that the planet reforestation increase from current 30% to at least 40% of Earth's land surface could be a key factor along other efforts in fulfilling the global goal of Net Zero CO2 Emissions by 2050. EXIT Festival has recently received the support of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for the reforestation of Fruska Gora mountain in Serbia. In her open letter she highlighted that environmental protection is the highest priority of the European Union and announced the Green Deal initiative that aims to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent.

In order to further contribute to this goal, EXIT plans to gather and give visibility to numerous envi-ronmental organizations, throughout the globe, at its big 20th anniversary edition taking place from the 9th to the 12th of July 2020 at the colossal Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia. They will be joined under the EXIT Festival’s project symbolically called LIFE STREAM, in which live broad-casts from selected performances will take on an innovative approach. For the first time in the festival world, the live streams will feature additional footage with environmental videos and messages. Be-side raising awareness on climate change and environmental crisis, the audience from all over the world will be able to choose the organizations to which they wish to donate directly. This way, people will be able to nominate and support their local environmental organizations as well as choose to help those who are at the global forefront. EXIT plans to develop Life Stream as an open source platform and share it with other festivals and events who want to support the cause. The pilot edition of Life Stream was launched last October in Amsterdam during ADE with a special DJ set of leading breakthrough duo Artbat and the support of Greenpeace.