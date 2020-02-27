For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Feb 2020 12:43 |  By RnMTeam

Neeti Mohan: I truly lookup to Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: Neeti Mohan, an Indian singer recently posted a picture on her social media with "Aashiq Banaya Aapne” singer Shreya Ghoshal with a caption “Epic #FanGirling Alert”.

Neeti has shared that she has been a loyal fan of Shreya and have always looked up to.

The duo was seen having a conversation, the “Farica” singer wrote,”From Singing, Shooting, Americano-ing & chit chatting together has been awe-inspiring for me. Words fall short of how much I adore you @shreyaghoshal . A woman I truly look up to. Thank you @vasudasharma #ShreyaGhoshal #NeetiMohan”

