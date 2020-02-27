MUMBAI: The Kirk MacDonald “Generations” Quartet featuring rising star clarinettist, Virginia Macdonald carries international acclaim and are all leading players on the international Jazz scene. Virginia MacDonald, at the age of twenty-four, has already established herself as a respected and sought-after musician. Saxophonist, prolific composer and multiple Juno Award Nominee and Winner, Kirk MacDonald, has been recognized as one of Canada’s leading saxophonists and composers for over 35 years.

A “bridge between traditional & modern saxophone playing”, the Toronto based saxophonist and leading educator has over 50 CDs as a leader and sideman to his credit. Kirk has worked and recorded with leading Canadian, U.S. and International jazz musicians worldwide such as John Scofield, Kurt Elling, Seamus Blake, John Taylor, Bob Mintzer, John Clayton, Chris Potter, Danilo Perez and Rosemary Clooney, to name a few.

Event: NCPA Presents Kirk MacDonald “Generations” Quartet ft. Virginia MacDonald

Date: Sunday, 8th March 2020

Venue: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Prices: INR Rs 750 & 500/- (Plus GST)

Log on to bookmyshow for tickets - Bookmyshow

