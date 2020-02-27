For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Feb 2020 12:30 |  By RnMTeam

My passion for music has brought me from a small town in Madhya Pradesh (Dabra) to Mumbai: Ved Sharma

MUMBAI: Composer and actor, known for The Internet Affair (2019), Ajab singh ki gajab kahani (2017) and Radio (2015) well known for his Bollywood music projects like Malang to name a few spoke to Radioandmusic.com about his journey in music.

“My passion for music has brought me from a small town in Madhya Pradesh (Dabra) to Mumbai, from an RJ to a voice over artist to a singer-songwriter and a composer. I have relentlessly worked in the studios and have learnt to produce and compose music. I also have learnt to play several instruments,” added Sharma.

He further spoke on how Mohit Suri has been quite supportive in his music career, “I am thankful to him for bringing me and Vinit sir who also who has also believed in me since the very beginning. VYRL Originals undoubtedly has helped me shape and build as an artist and has given me a platform where I got a chance to release my tracks ‘Heer’ and ‘Mirzaye’. VYRL Originals has always treated me as a family and I can never thank Mohit Sir enough to give me the biggest opportunity of my career with the title track of ‘Malang’. A big hug to Ash King and thanks to everyone who has made this possible for me. And I reckon this to be just the beginning.:

