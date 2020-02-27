Mumbai, Delhi is marked as most music streamed cities in India

MUMBAI: Mumbai and Delhi is marked as the most music streamed cities in India. On January, OTT (Over The Top) Audience Measurement and Insights is joined by Kantar and audience measurement and analytics company VTION.

According to the report by data and insight consultancy Kantar, Mumbai and Delhi accounting for 25% each, Kolkata 11%, Bengaluru 10%, Hyderabad 8%, Lucknow and Kanpur 4% each. Music offered by audio OTT services is spent 44% by Mumbai, Delhi 24%, Bengaluru 10% and Hyderabad 5%

“The year 2020 will be ‘The Battle for the Ear’ as OTT audio platforms are shaking up the music market, especially by competing intensely with radio. Today, listeners are spoilt for choice as far as content is concerned and move across platforms to fulfil their entertainment needs," said Hemant Mehta, managing director, insights division and chief strategy officer of Kantar South Asia.

The report, the highest listener of OTT is women. It is said that a person spends a minimum of 65 minutes listening to music.

However, the audio streaming in cities like Pune and Chennai is low in the market.

Gaana audio streaming market with a 30%, JioSaavn (24%), Wynk Music (15%), Spotify (15%), Google Play Music (10%), and others (7%)

In Swedish the maximum music streaming service spends in spotify 86 minutes a day, Gaana 63 minutes and JioSaavn 49 minutes.

“Millions of Indians are now spending their ‘me time’, during their commute, office or leisure, enjoying genuine high-definition quality digital music in their native tongue on Gaana. As the industry leader, we have constantly innovated on the user experience to appeal to the first-generation mobile internet user and gained a deep understanding of the Indian music lover’s preferences. This will help us on-board the next quarter-billion Indians from tier-2 and 3 cities onto the music streaming bandwagon," said Prashan Agarwal, chief executive officer, Gaana.