News |  27 Feb 2020 12:26 |  By RnMTeam

Chris bandi makes Grand Ole Opry debut

MUMBAI: Breakthrough singer/songwriter and RECORDS artist Chris Bandi made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, February 25 taking his first steps inside the circle, witnessed by an audience full of fans, friends, and family. After an introduction by host, Bill Cody, Bandi delivered an energetic set, including unreleased songs “What If We Don’t,” and “They Make Whiskey,” closing out with his redemptive hit single, “Man Enough Now.” The coming-of-age tempo track, written by Bandi along with Jason Massey and Jason Duke, has racked up over 75 million streams and counting and is impacting country radio now.

“Feeling a lot of emotions, this is one of the greatest days of my life, “says Bandi. “It was magical. Everyone told me how amazing the crowd is, and I don’t think you can really put it into words until you walk out into the circle.”

Catch Chris Bandi in concert:

2/27 Wild Greg’s Saloon Pensacola, FL

2/28 The Crazy Bull Macon, GA

2/29 Saddle Bags Savannah, GA

3/6 The Ranch Fort Myers, FL

3/11 Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

3/12 Blue Ocaen Music Hall Salisbury, MD

3/13 Six String Grill & Stage Foxborough, MA

3/14 Aura Portland, ME

3/18 Intersection Lounge Grand Rapids, MI

3/19 The Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN

3/20 The Bluestone Columbus, OH

3/21 Touch of Texas Binghamton, NY

Named an “Artist To Watch” by Entertainment Weekly, The Boot, Sounds Like Nashville, NY Country Swag, and Country Music Tattle Tale and with over 75 Million global audio and video streams on his evocative hit “Man Enough Now,” Chris Bandi is poised for his breakthrough in country music. The St. Louis, Missouri native has been writing songs since high school. He began making the trek to Nashville during his college days at Ole Miss, honing his craft playing small clubs and making the big move to Music City after graduation. Nashville took notice of his passion for storytelling and multi-genre tinged vocals, evidenced by a publishing deal with BMG and a RECORDS label deal, a joint venture label between Barry Weiss and Sony Music Entertainment, in late 2019. He is managed by Wide Open Music. Bandi joined American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy on tour last fall, and is currenlty out with country breakout Matt Stell for dates, January through March with a brand-new EP expected to be released in 2020. Check chrisbandi.com for tickets and information and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

