Chann Vi Gawah Singer, Madhav Mahajan is all set to release another romantic track!

MUMBAI: Singer of the chartbuster Chann Vi Gawah, Madhav Mahajan is all set to return with yet another hit track ‘Tere Hone Se’. A song filled with emotion and love.

Madhav and Angela’s fans are going to be in for yet another treat since speculations are that this dynamic duo is all set to return (after their hit pairing in ‘Chann Vi Gawah’) and will be seen paired opposite one another in this music video.

The storyline of the song is going to be rather emotional as well as romantic one and is sure to be well accepted by the audience.

He plans on shooting 2 music videos this time around, both of which will be shot at picturesque/exotic locations.

What’s more is that the king of melodious songs is also going to be releasing 2 more tracks that will be commercial ones post ‘Tere Hone Se’. The buzz is that the singer is going to be collaborating with a renowned rapper from the Industry for one of the commercial numbers.

Speaking about ‘Tere Hone Se’ Madhav said, “The song is rather close to my heart, especially since it is written by Angela, she is known for her acting career, but, this one’s a first where the audience will be seeing her as a lyricist.”

Of late Madhav & Angela have been spotted taking acting classes together, on being asked about the same the singer did mention about having a project down the pipeline. Although music is his first love and comes from within he is also focusing on his acting skill and will soon be seen conquering both worlds.

With the growing trend of singers turning into successful actors, we cannot wait to see Madhav on the silver screen!