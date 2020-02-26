For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Feb 2020 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Ritviz & BACARDÍ Sessions collaborate with talented dancers for 'Chalo Chalein' music video ft. Seedhe Maut

MUMBAI: Last week, Ritviz dropped the music video for ‘Chalo Chalein’, his latest song featuring Seedhe Maut, under the banner of #BACARDÍSESSIONS, and people just can’t seem to get enough. Having clocked more than 1 million views in the three days since its release, the second single from his album, Dev, has Ritviz's signature sound interspersed with the melodic bars of the bi-lingual hip-hop collective Seedhe Maut.

 ‘Chalo Chalein’ is a visual depiction of the individual identities of dancers across genres and cultures coming together, intercut with the detailed and intricate work of a cobbler, as he finds happiness in his work. Featuring the New Delhi-based hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut and 15 talented dancers from different walks of life and unique dance styles, the video is cinematically shot to ignite passion and inspire everyone to do what moves them. The video portrays self-expression through different dance forms that come naturally to individuals, irrespective of their background. Towards the end, the cobbler himself packs up and busts a spontaneous move.

Watch here:

“We conceptualized BACARDÍ Sessions a few years ago to elevate the booming independent music scene and also support aspiring talent in any way that we could. The platform aims to bring together unique artists and enable collaborations across art forms and genres. The ‘Chalo Chalein’ music video embodies this perfectly through its collaboration with Seedhe Maut and numerous up-and-coming dancers expressing themselves freely and doing what really moves them. Since the launch of ‘Udd Gaye’ in 2017, it’s been amazing witnessing Ritviz’s rise as one of the most talented and distinct music producers in the country. His latest album DEV signifies his phenomenal growth as an artist.” said Anshuman Goenka, Head of Marketing, Bacardi India.

 Earlier this year, Ritviz launched his album ‘DEV’ at ‘CASA BACARDÍ on Tour presents YUV Fest’, together with performances by comedians and musicians. Conceptualised to bring together the best of indie talent, the festival showcased some of the most enterprising independent artists from the music and comedy circuit of the country, including Seedhe Maut, Kenny Sebastian, Sickflip and more.

Tags
Ritviz music Bollywood
Related news
News | 26 Feb 2020

Bhavdeep Romana: I can't believe that my song received so much appreciation

MUMBAI: Bhavdeep Romana, actor/host, who was last seen in the reality show 'Dating in the Dark', released a single 'Lakeeran'. The music/lyrics of the song are penned and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, a popular Bollywood music director and he has directed the video, too.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2020

Italian Dj Spada drops new remix for Camden Cox's 'Healing'

MUMBAI: Prolific Italian DJ and producer, Spada has put his own twist on Camden Cox’s melodic new single ‘Healing’. The electronic maestro sticks to his signature rolling basslines and punchy synths, turning Camden’s musical gem into a dance floor anthem.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2020

Music Composer duo Sachin - Jigar encourage the underprivileged hearing-impaired kids at "Kidsync"

MUMBAI: “Kid Sync- Kahani Nagmo ki Zubani” an initiative by JOSH foundation for empowering hearing-impaired children was a massive success.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2020

Not just Bollywood, regional content rules Likee too

MUMBAI: While Likee has already become a sought-after destination for Bollywood, the pioneering short video platform is also witnessing a steep rise with regard to regional content.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2020

The Korean American Rapper Junoflo meets Chinese DJ/Producer Curtis Cold for their first ever collaboration, Supernova

MUMBAI: ‘Supernova’ is the second collaboration project of a new imprint CONECTD, followed by ‘Northern Lights’ by Third Party and Nell.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

News
The Podcast revolution at The Radio Festival

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, organized and initiated by Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transread more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured as ‘Business Leader of the Year’ at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020

MUMBAI: One of the most prominent personalities in the radio industry and RED FM and Magic FM’s Cread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ritviz & BACARDÍ Sessions collaborate with talented dancers for 'Chalo Chalein' music video ft. Seedhe Maut

MUMBAI: Last week, Ritviz dropped the music video for ‘Chalo Chalein’, his latest song featuring Seedhe Maut, under the banner of #BACARDÍSESSIONS,...read more

2
The Korean American Rapper Junoflo meets Chinese DJ/Producer Curtis Cold for their first ever collaboration, Supernova

MUMBAI: ‘Supernova’ is the second collaboration project of a new imprint CONECTD, followed by ‘Northern Lights’ by Third Party and Nell. This time...read more

3
Bhojpuri singing sensation Pawan Singh unveils Holi song

MUMBAI: Singer Payal Dev and Bhojpuri song "Lollipop Lagelu" fame singer Pawan Singh have come up with a new Holi special song, titled "Kamariya...read more

4
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series reunite for Loca, the biggest party anthem of this year!

MUMBAI: That Yo Yo Honey Singh has a huge fan following is undebatable. And after his last track Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha which became a blockbuster...read more

5
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: RJ Malishka's mom's priceless expression

MUMBAI: Malishka Mendonsa who is popularly known as RJ Malishka or Mumbai Ki Rani is a contestant from an Indian TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group