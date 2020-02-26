Ritviz & BACARDÍ Sessions collaborate with talented dancers for 'Chalo Chalein' music video ft. Seedhe Maut

MUMBAI: Last week, Ritviz dropped the music video for ‘Chalo Chalein’, his latest song featuring Seedhe Maut, under the banner of #BACARDÍSESSIONS, and people just can’t seem to get enough. Having clocked more than 1 million views in the three days since its release, the second single from his album, Dev, has Ritviz's signature sound interspersed with the melodic bars of the bi-lingual hip-hop collective Seedhe Maut.

‘Chalo Chalein’ is a visual depiction of the individual identities of dancers across genres and cultures coming together, intercut with the detailed and intricate work of a cobbler, as he finds happiness in his work. Featuring the New Delhi-based hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut and 15 talented dancers from different walks of life and unique dance styles, the video is cinematically shot to ignite passion and inspire everyone to do what moves them. The video portrays self-expression through different dance forms that come naturally to individuals, irrespective of their background. Towards the end, the cobbler himself packs up and busts a spontaneous move.

Watch here:

“We conceptualized BACARDÍ Sessions a few years ago to elevate the booming independent music scene and also support aspiring talent in any way that we could. The platform aims to bring together unique artists and enable collaborations across art forms and genres. The ‘Chalo Chalein’ music video embodies this perfectly through its collaboration with Seedhe Maut and numerous up-and-coming dancers expressing themselves freely and doing what really moves them. Since the launch of ‘Udd Gaye’ in 2017, it’s been amazing witnessing Ritviz’s rise as one of the most talented and distinct music producers in the country. His latest album DEV signifies his phenomenal growth as an artist.” said Anshuman Goenka, Head of Marketing, Bacardi India.

Earlier this year, Ritviz launched his album ‘DEV’ at ‘CASA BACARDÍ on Tour presents YUV Fest’, together with performances by comedians and musicians. Conceptualised to bring together the best of indie talent, the festival showcased some of the most enterprising independent artists from the music and comedy circuit of the country, including Seedhe Maut, Kenny Sebastian, Sickflip and more.