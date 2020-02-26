For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Feb 2020

Not just Bollywood, regional content rules Likee too

MUMBAI: While Likee has already become a sought-after destination for Bollywood, the pioneering short video platform is also witnessing a steep rise with regard to regional content. Thanks to the availability of the platform in more than 15 Indian languages, Likee has become a sensation in the regional market. Several hashtags dedicated to regional actors, songs and films can be found trending on Likee each day.

 Here’s a look at some of the recent popular regional hashtags on the short video platform, which were loved by the audience and witnessed massive participation by creators.

 #Khesariji

Khesari Lal Yadav is a popular Bhojpuri superstar. Not just his acting, but his singing prowess as well has charmed movie buffs for the past few years. The Khesari fever seems to have gripped Likee too. One hashtag with his name, #Khesariji, is massively popular on the platform, garnering more than 35.7 million views. Under this hashtag, creators have performed on various songs of the Bhojpuri filmstar. Khesari Lal has featured on television programmes like The Kapil Sharma Show and interviewed on several occasions by leading news channels like Aaj Tak.

#RapTamil

The hashtag #RapTamil is dedicated to the popular Tamil rap song Somber, sung by Havoc brothers Mathan and Naven. As part of this hashtag, creators have displayed their rapping skills. What’s interesting is that several non-Tamil users have also actively participated in the same. The videos created under the hashtag have garnered a whopping 247 million views.

#KatiJeher

Haryanvi songs have always been popular among the Indian audience. The likes of Tere Akhyan ka Yo Kajal, Yeh Gajban Pani Ne Chali and Bandook Chalegi have already defined geographical boundaries and can be heard in parts of country outside Haryana as well. The latest in the league is Kati Jeher, sung by Avi J. The hashtag dedicated to the song has so far clocked more than 527 million views on Likee. The number is expected to surge further.

#AlluArjun

Allu Arjun is a major Telugu movie star, fondly referred to as Stylish Superstar by his fans. His heroics on the silver screen, coupled with his impeccable dancing skills, have charmed movie watchers in India as well as abroad. His latest outing, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, featuring chartbuster song Ramuloo Ramulaa, raked up mullah at the Box Office. It is no wonder that the superstar has captivated the interests of Likee users as well. The hashtag named after him has garnered more than 37 million views. Under the hashtag, creators have performed on his various songs and lip synced his popular dialogues.

