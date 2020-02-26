Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: RJ Malishka's mom's priceless expression

MUMBAI: Malishka Mendonsa who is popularly known as RJ Malishka or Mumbai Ki Rani is a contestant from an Indian TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

During the last Sunday episode, Malishka performed a task where she got electrocuted. Malishka posted a video on her social media post, where she and her friends are watching the episode at home and caught on camera of her mother’s upset expression.

She captioned, “This video is only up to show you mom’s Priceless reaction in the end to this stunt on seeing her daughter’s vyatha”, “Thanks for all the handholding and words of encouragement and for helping me slink into my blanket while watching @bakshipranav @kieranathaide @sheetalgoklaney_official and all the rest who aren’t on SM enough but were by my side watching. I ‘Awwwww’ you”.