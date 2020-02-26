For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Feb 2020 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: RJ Malishka's mom's priceless expression

MUMBAI: Malishka Mendonsa who is popularly known as RJ Malishka or Mumbai Ki Rani is a contestant from an Indian TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

During the last Sunday episode, Malishka performed a task where she got electrocuted. Malishka posted a video on her social media post, where she and her friends are watching the episode at home and caught on camera of her mother’s upset expression.

She captioned, “This video is only up to show you mom’s Priceless reaction in the end to this stunt on seeing her daughter’s vyatha”, “Thanks for all the handholding and words of encouragement and for helping me slink into my blanket while watching @bakshipranav @kieranathaide @sheetalgoklaney_official and all the rest who aren’t on SM enough but were by my side watching. I ‘Awwwww’ you”.

Tags
Malishka Mendosa Khatron Ke Khiladi Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10
Related news
News | 21 Jan 2020

'Malang' marks Haarsh Limbachiyaa's debut as lyricist

MUMBAI: Writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns lyricist with the title track of filmmaker Mohit Suris upcoming romantic action thriller "Malang". It all started in 2017 with the show "Nach Baliye" that had Haarsh and his wife, comedian Bharti Singh, as contestants.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2019

Shaan clears rumors about participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

MUMBAI: Rumours are not foreign to celebrities and exist when there is no sure shot confirmation about any topic. Recently, tabloids were circulating about famous Bollywood singer Shaan’s entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi, but we have learnt that it is just a mere ‘rumor’.

read more
News | 30 Aug 2017

Li'l champs to bring back the glorious 90s

MUMBAI: SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs 2017 has never failed to amaze its viewers with its creative ideas and the melodious voices of its contestants. And this weekend will be no different.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2017

When RJ Malishka hands over the 'Man of the Match' trophy to Yuvraj Singh

MUMBAI: Red FM's RJ Malishka aka 'Mumbai Ki Rani' was seen handing over the Man of the Match trophy to Yuvraj Singh at the Indian Premier League's (2017) opening game yesterday. The opening match took place on 5 April 2017 at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Uppal.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

News
The Podcast revolution at The Radio Festival

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, organized and initiated by Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transread more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured as ‘Business Leader of the Year’ at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020

MUMBAI: One of the most prominent personalities in the radio industry and RED FM and Magic FM’s Cread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Indian Idol 11' winner Sunny on recreating Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani, the shoeshine boy from Bathinda in Punjab, bagged Bollywood projects even before he was announced the winner of "Indian...read more

2
Bhavdeep Romana: I can't believe that my song received so much appreciation

MUMBAI: Bhavdeep Romana, actor/host, who was last seen in the reality show 'Dating in the Dark', released a single 'Lakeeran'. The music/lyrics of...read more

3
Italian Dj Spada drops new remix for Camden Cox's 'Healing'

MUMBAI: Prolific Italian DJ and producer, Spada has put his own twist on Camden Cox’s melodic new single ‘Healing’. The electronic maestro sticks to...read more

4
Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti debut live Midem show

MUMBAI:  Midem, the home of the global music community, today announces that Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, will make his Midem live concert debut at...read more

5
Neeti Mohan flaunts music love with Caratlane

MUMBAI: The Mohan sisters Neeti Mohan, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan have collaborated with Caratlane as a campaign for women's day, based on Music,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group