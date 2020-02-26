For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Feb 2020 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

'Indian Idol 11' winner Sunny on recreating Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani, the shoeshine boy from Bathinda in Punjab, bagged Bollywood projects even before he was announced the winner of "Indian Idol 11". During the course of the singing reality show, his choice of songs were mostly the ones sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The "bhakt" (devotee) of the late legendary Sufi vocalist-musician would like to take a step forward, if he gets the chance, and give a fresh twist to Khan's songs in films, too.

Many drew comparisons between him and the late singer when he participated in the recently concluded show. Sunny modestly underplays such talk, and insists he is "nothing" in comparison.

"One thing makes me happy that my name is associated with a legendary singer like him. I don't deserve it though. I can't be like him but I would like to earn a name like him. I am not his fan but a 'bhakt'," Sunny told IANS here after his victory.

With recreations being the current flavour of Bollywood, would he like to come up with his own version of Khan's songs for a film?

"His famous ones are already out like 'Mere rashke qamar' and 'Sanu ek pal chain naa aave'. I will have to look for the song if an opportunity comes like this. I will see the film's situation and select the song accordingly," said the young singer.

As of now, he is letting his victory sink in.

"When I was announced as the winner... the happiness, I can't express. I am speechless," he said.

His mother had lifted the trophy with him on the stage.

"When my name was announced, I saw a huge smile on her face. It felt really good," he said.

Looking back at his journey from Punjab to Mumbai, he recalled: "I had fought with my mother. A friend had told me about the audition. My friends used to say that I sing very well and asked me to try my hand at it. I gave it a shot."

"Our conditions at home were not good. Dad had passed away when I was just 12 years old. My mother said that there was no money and that nothing would happen. I told her that I would borrow money from someone. Then I left for the audition," he added.

With just Rs 3000 in his bag, he reached Mumbai -- often called as the city of dreams -- and won hearts of everyone through his flawless voice.

He was also awarded with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television, a car and one song contract with T-Series in their next movie.

Rs 25 lakh is a huge amount. "I have a sister. I will save some money for her marriage. Mother had a tough life. I will help her lead a leisure life. I will also spend some amount on my music career," said the singer, who has already relocated to Mumbai.

He has already sung songs for to his songs in films like "Panga" and "The Body".

Was playback singing always on his mind? "I used to think that there would be a day when my songs would feature in films but it's not like I put in effort to be a singer. I hadn't done any preparation for this. I just came with a limited number of songs and God heard me out," said Sunny.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sunny Hindustani Indian Idol Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Panga music
Related news
News | 26 Feb 2020

Bhavdeep Romana: I can't believe that my song received so much appreciation

MUMBAI: Bhavdeep Romana, actor/host, who was last seen in the reality show 'Dating in the Dark', released a single 'Lakeeran'. The music/lyrics of the song are penned and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, a popular Bollywood music director and he has directed the video, too.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2020

Italian Dj Spada drops new remix for Camden Cox's 'Healing'

MUMBAI: Prolific Italian DJ and producer, Spada has put his own twist on Camden Cox’s melodic new single ‘Healing’. The electronic maestro sticks to his signature rolling basslines and punchy synths, turning Camden’s musical gem into a dance floor anthem.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2020

Music Composer duo Sachin - Jigar encourage the underprivileged hearing-impaired kids at "Kidsync"

MUMBAI: “Kid Sync- Kahani Nagmo ki Zubani” an initiative by JOSH foundation for empowering hearing-impaired children was a massive success.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2020

Not just Bollywood, regional content rules Likee too

MUMBAI: While Likee has already become a sought-after destination for Bollywood, the pioneering short video platform is also witnessing a steep rise with regard to regional content.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2020

The Korean American Rapper Junoflo meets Chinese DJ/Producer Curtis Cold for their first ever collaboration, Supernova

MUMBAI: ‘Supernova’ is the second collaboration project of a new imprint CONECTD, followed by ‘Northern Lights’ by Third Party and Nell.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

News
Hello FM- fastest growing FM station in Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Hello FM, a private radio station located in Tamil Nadu is now the No.read more

Interviews
I think only thing that's required of radio is to make itself very relevant: Red FM COO and Director Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Third edition of The Radio Festival which was held on February 13, 2020, did witness manread more

News
The Podcast revolution at The Radio Festival

MUMBAI: The Radio Festival, organized and initiated by Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transread more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured as ‘Business Leader of the Year’ at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020

MUMBAI: One of the most prominent personalities in the radio industry and RED FM and Magic FM’s Cread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhavdeep Romana: I can't believe that my song received so much appreciation

MUMBAI: Bhavdeep Romana, actor/host, who was last seen in the reality show 'Dating in the Dark', released a single 'Lakeeran'. The music/lyrics of...read more

2
Italian Dj Spada drops new remix for Camden Cox's 'Healing'

MUMBAI: Prolific Italian DJ and producer, Spada has put his own twist on Camden Cox’s melodic new single ‘Healing’. The electronic maestro sticks to...read more

3
Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti debut live Midem show

MUMBAI:  Midem, the home of the global music community, today announces that Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, will make his Midem live concert debut at...read more

4
Neeti Mohan flaunts music love with Caratlane

MUMBAI: The Mohan sisters Neeti Mohan, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan have collaborated with Caratlane as a campaign for women's day, based on Music,...read more

5
I am going to sing for my fans in Dil Beats Season 3: Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: Famous Indie musician, Darshan Raval has spread magic with his voice giving tons of hits and ruled the hearts of many. The singer who turned...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group