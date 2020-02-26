Bhavdeep Romana: I can't believe that my song received so much appreciation

MUMBAI: Bhavdeep Romana, actor/host, who was last seen in the reality show 'Dating in the Dark', released a single 'Lakeeran'. The music/lyrics of the song are penned and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, a popular Bollywood music director and he has directed the video, too.

The song has crossed two million views online and is a big with viewers. Bhavdeep said, "I loved the way it was shot and conceived. I am happy that my first single has received so much appreciation and praise from people. I hope to work harder on my singing in the future and entertain my viewers."

The entire project is conceived by Raymant Marwah . Bhavdeep is working alongside Master Saleem in a romantic single. It's a beautiful song that shows love can win over everything. Before debuting on TV, Bhavdeep had appeared as a lead actor in a Punjabi movie called 'Nagara', which was premiered at PIFF- Punjab International Film Festival.

Bhavdeep has done events with celebrities like Guru Randhawa, Farhan Akhtar, Gurdas Mann, Dilijit Dosanjh, Neha Kakkar and many more. His passion was always to work in the entertainment industry, and through his hard work he has been achieving his dream.