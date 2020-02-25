Shawn Mendes is working on his fourth album

MUMBAI: The “señorita” Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has announced that he is collaborating for a new album.

On his Instagram, the 21-year-old singer shared a clip saying, “What’s up guys? I know that I haven’t been on Instagram at all lately. But I just wanted to say that I love, and I miss you so much. I’m making another album. So, yeah, I love you and I’ll see you soon.”

Mendes unveils that his fourth album is on its way, but no details shared.