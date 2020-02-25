Indian Idol 11 Sunny Hindustani on bagging title of 'Indian Idol Season 11'

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani from Punjab took home the trophy of Indian Idol 11 with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. A shoe shiner won many hearts with his talent and received maximum votes on the grand final night.

He competed against talented people Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh, Ankona Mukherjee, and Ridham Kalyan. Sunny did not receive any musical training, everything he learned was through his phone.

The Indian Idol 11 winner earns his daily wedges by cleaning shoes and boots, while his mother sells balloons and sometimes begs for rice when her business fails. He lives in a small house with a temporary kitchen. The singer shares his struggling story which won the hearts of the judges during the audition.

During an interview about his victory, he said, “Being on the same platform with the legendary singers, it was a big thing for me. And receiving so much love and support from the judges was like a dream come true”.

“My first earning through music was Rs 1500 and I performed in some small programs but then I realized that I have to take a bigger step so that’s when I decided to go for the audition in Indian Idol 11. My ardent supporter was my mother throughout my life and I’m grateful”, sunny said.