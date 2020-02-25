BTS cancels show over the fear of coronavirus

MUMBAI: South Korean boy band BTS also known as Bangtan Band has released their latest album “Map Of The Soul: 7”.

The press conference of the latest album was held in an empty hall due to the fear of coronavirus. The boy band apologized to their fans for cancelling their show and is grateful for understanding their problem.

"Health is always on our minds these days, and our messages of facing your inner self and loving yourself are ultimately only possible when you're healthy," said singer Jimin,

An event took place in Soul in which the boy band answered questions to the journalist. A lot of people have died from the virus and more hundreds are infected in South Korea.

Map of the Soul: 7 is their most magnificent album and have more than 4 million pre-orders copies and has reached the top of the U.S. charts,

BTS will appear on James Corden’s carpool this week.