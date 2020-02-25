Arjun Kanungo, Prakriti Kakar on their song 'Tum Na Ho'

MUMBAI: Singers Arjun Kanungo and Prakriti Kakar have come up with a new song “Tum Na Ho” under VYRL Originals written by Kunaal Vermaa and music by M Ajay Vaas is already out.

Commenting on the experience of working for the song “Tum Na Ho” Arjun Kanungo said, "This is the first time for the three of us working together and also with VYRL Originals. In the last few months, a lot of people have helped us along the way; it has truly been a collaborative effort with a lot of hard work to which we are all proud of”.

Prakriti added to this, "Unconditional love, no matter where you are or what you’re doing or even if you don’t love me back, I’ll still love you."

Further, Arjun Kanungo, who will be also seen onscreen on the upcoming movie “Radhe” along with Salman Khan, in conversation with him about his thoughts of the movie he said, “I have done a debut in the movie “Jalebi” in 2018 but it was just a small appearance. This is a new experience with a big project and I hope that the people who have supported me as a musician will support me as an actor as well. I have a lot to learn as it’s new territory and hope it leads to something more beautiful”. The movie “Radhe” is releasing on 22 May.

Speaking about the balance of his musical and acting career he said,” It’s definitely a struggle sometimes because I always have my plates full in terms of work. The most important thing is how to balance my work and to spend time with family and friends, that’s what I’m struggling for”.

Lastly, Prakriti signed off with a message to the listeners,” The most important thing right now is to say Thank You, feeling super blessed and I hope the audience love the song. Also share it as wide as possible”.