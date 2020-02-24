For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Feb 2020

The BRIT Awards 2020 - An unmissable night celebrating British brilliance, exclusively on Vh1 India

Vh1 celebrates 40 years of British brilliance at The BRIT Awards 2020

Billie goes Bond: After a clean sweep at the GRAMMYs, Billie Eilish’s performance was the most awaited from a stellar line-up. The starlet from Los Angeles teased audience with a live debut of the new theme song from the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die” creating a frenzy at the O2. Billie signed off the night by taking home the ‘International Female Solo Artist’ award.

Lewis Capaldi’s tribute to his grandmother: Lewis Capaldi’s second outing at the BRIT Awards turned out to be historic for him as he swept top awards at the night, winning ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best New Song’ for his single “Someone You Loved”. He credited his late grandmother for being the inspiration behind the hit single.

