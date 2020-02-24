For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Feb 2020 16:21 |  By RnMTeam

Society Tea presents, in association with urban beat project- Sounds of Society

MUMBAI: A celebrated household name, Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season of its live musical web series - Sounds of Society.

Sounds of Society is a genre-free, no-rules, and an all-inclusive approach to presenting music-making and its associated performing arts. It features musicians and their grassroots approach to making music, in an entirely collaborative format. Sounds of Society – Season 2 is shot with minimal fuss and equipment, and will feature both, edited as well as, one-take videos, to showcase the true organic nature of each episode.

The first episode of the upcoming season features Irish Reggae and Dub producer and singer – Cian Finn, working through his arrangement called “Love Life”, with Mumbai based conscious Hip-hop crew – Swadesi, and French singer LMK.  The collaboration brings together the lyrical prowess of Mumbai based ethical rappers ‘Swadesi’ rapping in Hindi and Sanskrit, Cian Finn’s song writing and soothing voice, and LMK’s sweet and melodic vocal textures. While Finn is known for his vibrant onstage presence and impassioned voice, LMK is known for her ingenious talent, sweet voice and ease on- stage, Swadesi, a group of young emcees, producers, DJs and Graffiti artists, believe to bring about a change through art and music.

An elated Karan Shah, Director, Society Tea said, “Music, an integral part of our lives, has the power of bringing together people across borders, just the way tea does. With Sounds of Society: Season 2, we aim at bringing soulful melodies by collaborating with versatile artists. This season has an amazing line-up and is all set to brew a flavourful experience, with the aim of etching music and tea onto the hearts of our audience. We strive towards keeping this spirit of innovation alive while spreading happiness.”

Curated and produced by Urban Beat Project, the collaborations in each episode represent the already existing and ever evolving synergies in the musical world. Much of what is captured is entirely spontaneous, without any concrete rehearsals. “Some of the best music is made when musicians come together without any real aim in mind, and when they are free of going anywhere particular with their music. Like in a jam. What comes out is pure and organic. This what we want to showcase,” says Laiq Qureshi, founder of Urban Beat Project.

Sounds of Society departs from a need to showcase any big industry names, but hopes to feature what music sounds like on the street, on a terrace, in your bedroom, on the beach, or in your backyard. The only real aim is to document the social and cultural milieu in which we live, by presenting the sounds of today.

Artists featured so far are – DJ URI, Delhi Sultanate, Hang Massive, Delhi 2 Dublin, Vasuda Sharma, Gowri Jayakumar, Chandana Bala, Nush Lewis and more.

