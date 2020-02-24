Keli Classical Rhythm Festival 2020 (On Thayambaka- Evolution of a Rhythm ensemble through Time and Tradition)
MUMBAI: The primary focus of Keli festival is to preserve the classical and traditional art forms of India through live performances and awareness programs keeping their authenticity intact. In this edition, Keli is presenting Mattannur Sreeraj the young and exclusively talented contemporary Thayambaka performer. He will be leading this festival and through this festival, he will be unveiling the evolution of the art form of Thayambaka through three marvellous concerts playing three different indigenous rhythm patterns.
Festival Details:
Day 1
Day & Date - Friday, 28th Feb 2020
Concert: Thayambaka in adantha kooru (7 beat cycle) By Mattannur Sreeraj and group
Venue: Y.B.Chavan Centre
Time: 6.45 PM
Day 2
In association with TTFAC Anusakthi Nagar
Day & Date - Saturday, 29th Feb 2020
Concert: Thayambaka in Panchari and Chamba kooru (6 and 5 beat cycle) By Mattannur Sreeraj and group
Venue: Ground in Anushakthi Nagar
Time: 6.30 PM
Day 3
Day & Date - Sunday, 1st Mar 2020
Story: Thayambaka in Adantha and Cembatakooru (7 and 8 beat cycle) By Mattannur Sreeraj and group
Venue: Terna auditorium, Nerul
Time: 7.00 PM
Free entry. Passes will be available at the venues 3 days prior to the festival.