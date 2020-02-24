Keli Classical Rhythm Festival 2020 (On Thayambaka- Evolution of a Rhythm ensemble through Time and Tradition)

MUMBAI: The primary focus of Keli festival is to preserve the classical and traditional art forms of India through live performances and awareness programs keeping their authenticity intact. In this edition, Keli is presenting Mattannur Sreeraj the young and exclusively talented contemporary Thayambaka performer. He will be leading this festival and through this festival, he will be unveiling the evolution of the art form of Thayambaka through three marvellous concerts playing three different indigenous rhythm patterns.

Festival Details:

Day 1

Day & Date - Friday, 28th Feb 2020

Concert: Thayambaka in adantha kooru (7 beat cycle) By Mattannur Sreeraj and group

Venue: Y.B.Chavan Centre

Time: 6.45 PM

Day 2

In association with TTFAC Anusakthi Nagar

Day & Date - Saturday, 29th Feb 2020

Concert: Thayambaka in Panchari and Chamba kooru (6 and 5 beat cycle) By Mattannur Sreeraj and group

Venue: Ground in Anushakthi Nagar

Time: 6.30 PM

Day 3

Day & Date - Sunday, 1st Mar 2020

Story: Thayambaka in Adantha and Cembatakooru (7 and 8 beat cycle) By Mattannur Sreeraj and group

Venue: Terna auditorium, Nerul

Time: 7.00 PM

Free entry. Passes will be available at the venues 3 days prior to the festival.