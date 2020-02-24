For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Feb 2020 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

Five soul-wrenching songs that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given to movie buffs

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for his larger than life canvases has directed movies that have swiped in awards like no other films have. Starting from the musical romantic drama Khamoshi to the magnificent Padmaavat, the ace director has impressed the audience with his technical brilliance and imagination towards film-making. Being one of the best directors in contemporary cinema, he conceives and executes the scenes in the best way possible.

With extravagant and lavish sets, Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes sure to bring the grandeur of his story alive through his heart-wrenching songs.

On his 56th birthday today, we’ve listed down five songs from the films that have melted our hearts and failed to disappoint:

Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam - Picturised on Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan, the song was one the heart-rending number which won many accolades back in 1999. Sung by KK and Dominique, various emotions were mesmerizingly captured in the song and even after 21 years the song has the power of bringing tears to your eyes.

Hamesha Tumko Chaha from Devdas - Hamesha Tumko Chaha was another song that revolved around heartbreak and separation. In the soulful voice of Kavita Krishnamurthy and Udit Narayan, the song was beautifully depicted the painful separation of Dev and Paro.

Laal Ishq from Ram Leela - In 2013, Ram Leela went on to become Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most successful movie. The stirring number Laal Ishq sung by Arijit Singh instantly struck the right chords as it captured the essence of love gracefully

Aayat from Bajirao Mastani - Bajirao Mastani was another period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali which went on to win many awards. Aayat, a soulful classical number is one of the most appreciated and loved songs by the viewers. Picturized on Deepika and Ranveer, the song is sung by Arijit Singh.

Tera Zikr from Guzaarish - Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai, the movie was critically acclaimed. Tera Zikr sung by Rakesh Pandit and Shail Hada brought life and love together contemplating a beautiful song.

Apart from being a screenwriter, director, producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's picturization includes classic instruments, traditional costumes, and timeless music. No one in Bollywood can ever come close to understanding the rhythm the way Bhansali does.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Tadap Tadap Ke Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Aishwarya Rai Salman Khan music
